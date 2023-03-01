Amazon's Best-Selling Memory Foam Mattress Has 103,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale for Under $200

Shoppers say the mattress-in-a-box is “easy to set up”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zinus 6 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Tout
Photo: Amazon

It's hard to view your bed as a comfortable oasis if you're crawling onto a lumpy, squeaky mattress every night. Right now, you can upgrade your bedroom with a best-selling memory foam mattress while it's on sale at Amazon for up to 31 percent off.

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress consists of three layers of comfortable foam, each with its own unique function. The base layer provides a sturdy foundation for the mattress, while the middle layer molds to the shape of your body. The top layer is infused with natural green tea and purified charcoal to keep your mattress fresh, ward off odors and oils, and provide cooling comfort to your body. Finally, a breathable knit cover protects the layers of foam and gives your body something soft to lay on.

For some major convenience, the mattress comes rolled and compressed in a box. All you have to do is unbox it, unroll it, then watch it expand back to its original shape, which can take up to 72 hours, according to the brand.

Zinus 6 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Buy It! Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $149–$274.99, (orig. $179–$319); amazon.com

With all of those notable features, it's no wonder that the mattress has garnered 103,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said that the mattress is "great for side and back sleeping," and added that they "wake up with less pain in [their] body." Another raved that it "cured" their "sleepless nights," while a third reviewer wrote: "It molds perfectly to your body, is a good mixture of soft and firm, and is really great for my scoliosis back pain." An additional bonus? One user stated that the mattress is "super easy to set up."

And while the 8-inch short queen-sized mattress has the steepest discount, you can also snag different sizes and styles for less, like this 10-inch queen-sized mattress for $50 off, or this 8-inch king-sized mattress for 14 percent off.

Act fast and give your bedroom the upgrade it deserves with the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress while it's on sale at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 Tout
I Ditched the Foundation I Was Using for a Decade for This Lightweight Foundation That Doubles as Sunscreen
The Princess of Wales attends the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium
Kate Middleton's Latest Rewear Is a Houndstooth Coat, Shop 7 Similar Styles
DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack Tout
This Pot Rack with 11,000+ Perfect Ratings Is a 'Clutter Solver,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Just $17
Related Articles
30 Best Early Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 85 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
mattresses
The Best Queen Mattresses for All Types of Sleepers
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow Tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Tempur-Pedic Pillow for Pain Relief and Restful Sleeping — and It's 43% Off
Cooling Bed Pillows Tout
The Best Budget Foam Pillow We Tested Is 'Warm and Comforting' — and It's Even More Affordable Right Now
Genteele Bath Mats for Bathroom Non Slip TOUT
This Memory Foam Bath Mat Feels 'Like Stepping on a Cloud' — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon
1500 Supreme Collection Queen Sheet Sets
This Top-Rated Sheet Set Has 93,000+ Perfect Ratings on Amazon, and It's Up to 53% Off Right Now
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper Tout
Shoppers Say Their Sleep Quality Has 'Dramatically Improved' Since Investing in This On-Sale Mattress Topper
CHOKIT Luxury Soft 5D Spiral Fiber Queen Mattress Topper
Amazon Shoppers Agree This 'Fluffy' Mattress Topper 'Redeemed' Their Beds — and It's on Sale
President's Day Mattresses
The 15 Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales Going on Right Now — Up to 62% Off
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
This 'Super Comfortable' Air Mattress Amazon Shoppers Love Is 44% Off Right Now
Cooling Bed Sheets
These Breathable Cooling Bed Sheets Have 169,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $24 at Amazon
mattress
The Most Comfortable Mattress Toppers You Can Buy Online, According to Thousands of Shoppers
mattresses
The 10 Best Firm Mattresses That Are Actually Worth the Hype — and the Money
100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales
The 100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales We Found at Amazon
mattress toppers
The 3 Best Mattress Toppers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Home
10 Best-Selling Items on Amazon That Will (Finally) Help You Sleep Better, According to Shoppers