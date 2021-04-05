Even Insomniacs Say This Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Gives Them the ‘Most Relaxing’ Sleep

Profile Menu
When it comes to getting a good night's sleep during the spring and summer months, your body temperature plays a big part in how well you snooze. In fact, it's actually one of the biggest factors that can make or break your sleep quality, according to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology. So if you tend to run hot, chances are you're also tossing and turning nightly.
One potential solution? A cooling mattress that regulates your core temperature and is ultra comfortable to boot. Nearly 28,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress that feels like a "soft, cushiony cloud."
Zinus' cooling mattress is made with three layers of memory foam that deliver hotel-level comfort and even help relieve back and neck pain, according to multiple shoppers. Designed to contour the natural curves of your body, the soft-yet-supportive mattress is firm enough for you to maintain a good spinal alignment, which prevents strains and aches in the morning.
Buy It! Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $135.03; amazon.com
One reviewer who suffered from sleeping pains for over 10 years says the mattress is so supportive, they feel "like a new person" upon waking. And even one self-proclaimed insomniac says this bed gives them "the deepest, most relaxing, most pain-free sleep" they've ever experienced.
The same shopper continued: "This bed would be worth it if it cost 10x more. Seriously, if you intend to sleep on this bed, prepare for a solid 12 hours of the best rest you've ever had, and pray to every deity you can think of in the hope that your specialty alarm (that usually wakes the whole neighborhood) can drag you out of your 12 inches [of] paradise for work."
Unlike many memory foam mattresses — which are known to retain heat — this one delivers comfort and temperature relief, giving you the best of both worlds. It's all thanks to its top layer of green tea-infused gel foam that's cool to the touch, making it "excellent" for hot sleepers or anyone who lives in a warm climate.
Per Zinus, the foam materials are certified by the CertiPUR-US, so you know you're getting the best cooling mattress for the price. One of Amazon's best-selling mattresses, it's loved by all types of sleepers who call it "a great mattress for the price."
"The cooling effect works great and it's super comfortable," said another. "This mattress has kept me so much cooler than my previous one, and my room gets super hot!"
Classified as a bed-in-a-box, the Zinus mattress is compressed and rolled up for easy shipping right to your front door. All you have to do is open it up and give it some time to fully expand — most reviewers say it takes about 24 hours— before use. It's available in sizes ranging from twin to queen and comes in three thickness levels: six, eight, or 12 inches.
If you're ready to upgrade your heat-retaining bed, go with the Zinus gel-infused cooling mattress that shoppers say gives them the "best sleep ever." Get it now starting at just $146, or check out some other customer-loved options from Zinus below.
