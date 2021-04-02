This Furniture Brand Has 700,000 Positive Reviews on Amazon — and Its New Patio Line Is Already Selling Out

Profile Menu
If you're planning to make the most of your porch or backyard this spring and summer, you'll want to beat the rush and get your shopping done ASAP. Popular products are already moving fast, and this new Amazon release is following suit.
Zinus, the brand behind some of Amazon's most popular mattresses and bed frames, just dropped its first-ever outdoor furniture collection in time for spring. Like the brand's other reviewer-loved products, which have collectively earned over 700,000 positive reviews, the new patio furniture is versatile, fairly simple, and affordable. Pieces start at $148.
Folks are spending more time outside during the pandemic. In fact, the majority of Americans have found a new appreciation for nature, according to a recent survey. And that's exactly why the brand wanted to release its debut patio furniture collection.
"People are spending more time outdoors than ever before, and being able to safely enjoy time with family and friends shouldn't come with a costly price tag," Jen Cha, vice president of product at Zinus, said in a press release.
Besides the affordable pricing, which the brand is known for, the new collection utilizes the same comfy and supportive memory foam featured in its popular mattresses. And everything is designed to last thanks to the materials used, including rust-proof aluminum, weather-resistant hardwood, and water-resistant cushions. Every piece also comes with an easy-to-secure waterproof cover to further protect it from the elements.
The array of outdoor furniture comes in two collections. The Pablo line features a more modern color palette with brighter hues, including white aluminum frames, gray upholstery, and cooler wood accents. The Savannah assortment offers the same four pieces (a coffee table, armchair, loveseat, and sofa), but in a more traditional look with black frames, beige upholstery, and warmer wood.
Some of the furnishings are already low in stock, while others have sold out, so if you want to get your hands on these popular patio pieces, you should move quickly. We'll update this post when items come back in stock, but for now, there are still a few Prime-eligible styles available and ready to be at your door in just two days.
