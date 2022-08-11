29,000 Five-Star Ratings Back This Silk Pillowcase Shoppers Call a 'Hair and Time Saver' — and It's on Sale for $20

“I can't sleep on regular pillowcases anymore!”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Published on August 11, 2022

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Photo: Amazon

Most of us never even consider the impact of a good pillowcase. And yet, we spend so many hours of the day with our hair and skin pressed against them, daring the fabric not to give us horrible bedhead and breakouts.

There is an option out there that thousands swear by for a luxurious night's sleep that also protects your hair and skin: silk pillowcases. And this Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is an amazing option, according to Amazon shoppers, and you can snag one for 49% off with a coupon.

The benefits of silk pillowcases are touted heavily by anyone who uses them, and it shouldn't be surprising that those who do make the switch won't likely ever go back to their old pillowcases. The slick surface of the silk prevents the friction and tugging on your hair that most other fabrics cause, so you wake up with hair far less knotted and tangled, meaning your hair is healthier, looks better, and you spend less time taming it into shape. It's no wonder a reviewer called it a "hair and time saver."

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Buy It! Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $20.39 (orig. $40); amazon.com

The material is also thought to be a skin-soother. The smoothness of the material prevents it from absorbing the natural moisture of your skin, so you retain more of your natural beneficial oils and have healthier skin in the long run. Experts also think the pillowcases can reduce wrinkles, as there's less tugging on the skin as you sleep.

This Zimasilk pillowcase is made with 600-thread count mulberry silk on both sides, and the quality is apparent from night one. It's even designed with a zipper to keep your pillow securely inside. There are some specific tips for washing and care (hand-wash or wash gently with other silks), but as long as you follow them, the pillowcase should last for many excellent nights of sleep to come.

The brand offers this pillowcase in a range of attractive colors, but the classic taupe is an amazing deal, marked down to just $20 once you apply the additional coupon. At that price, it seems more than worth a shot to wake up with happier skin and hair.

The pillowcase is hugely popular on Amazon, with over 4,800 five-star reviews chiming in to back it up. One reviewer said, "SO glad I took a chance on this item! The color (I ordered the taupe) is beautiful, neutral, and classy. The feel is super soft and luxurious." Another called it "heaven to my skin and hair."

Others refer to the pillowcase as "a miracle," and one five-star reviewer added, "I have [been] sleeping better than I have in many years."

An additional shopper attested that it's "smooth without being slippery" and they also raved, "I can't sleep on regular pillowcases anymore!"

Add the Zimasilk Silk Pillowcase to your cart while it's still such an amazing deal at $20.

