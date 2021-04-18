Amazon Reviewers Call These Best-Selling Zero Gravity Chairs with 18,000 Five-Star Ratings a ‘Fantastic Bargain’

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
There may be an outdoor furniture shortage this summer, but for now, there are some top-rated pieces still in stock — including these trending zero gravity chairs.
Shoppers are flocking to these foldable reclining chairs, which recently experienced an explosion in sales — over 903 percent growth — and earned a spot on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart. The best-selling set has received over 18,000 five-star ratings and thousands of praise-filled reviews that rave about their comfortable, lightweight design, portability, and overall value. It’s no wonder they’ve been a top-selling product this spring.
Unlike most other folding beach chairs, which tend to be small and uncomfortable, these long, ergonomic lounge chairs support your whole body, allowing you to stretch out and snooze. They fold down, just like other packable options, but they’re big enough to support your legs and your head. Plus, they come with a built-in footrest, supportive neck pillow, and detachable storage tray for drinks and other items.
And while the chairs have tons of neat features — like a fast-drying, easy-to-clean fabric and weather-resistant materials to prevent rusting — it’s their zero gravity design that’s made them a hit with shoppers. The adjustable chairs offer a smooth range of motion, allowing you to sit upright or comfortably kick back. In fact, many owners love them for stargazing and napping. “My son falls asleep in them almost every time he sits down — they're that comfy,” one reviewer wrote.
Shoppers also appreciate their supportive and long-lasting design. “We absolutely love these chairs!” one reviewer wrote. “We are avid campers, and these chairs are great. Not only is the quality incredible (I watched my nephew's friend who is a 300-pound linebacker sit comfortably for hours), they're so comfortable.”
The $110 set, which has also been called a “fantastic bargain,” currently comes in 12 colors and two patterns (striped and camo). All 14 options are in stock, but considering how quickly patio pieces are moving this year (many items have already sold out), you’ll want to act fast. If sales continue to grow, these best-sellers may be gone before summer officially kicks off next month.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.