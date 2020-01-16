There Is Now a Lay-Down Desk That Lets You Work Horizontally — for $7,650

Image zoom Signature Altwork Station Altwork/ Youtube

Lying down on the job is generally frowned upon, but could zero gravity be the secret to creating a more comfortable way to work?

Noting that traditional seated desks and chairs can often cause back pain and other physical discomforts, a new creation, the Signature Altwork Station (which has a look that’s reminiscent of a dentist chair), allows individuals to “create a massive selection of working positions,” which can range from sitting upright to being completely horizontal — all while being able to use a laptop.

But the promise of all that comfort doesn’t come cheap. The chair retails for $7,650.

“The Altwork Station supports your body and your work by seamlessly conforming your keyboard, desk, mouse, and monitor to your body,” according to the company website, adding that by eliminating the “discomfort of standard tables and chairs” people will be able to “focus longer on complex tasks.”

An instructional video on the company’s website outlines all of the many ways to customize the technology, which include setting the desk height to match your hands, tilting the desk angle to straighten your wrists and positioning the headrest to fit the contours of your head and neck.

Perhaps the most innovative aspect to the technology is that once you settle upon your perfect specifications, they’ll stay the same no matter what position you decide to work in.

“The beauty of the Altwork is once the monitor, desk, headrest and seat back are set at any one posture, they all follow your body over the full range of postures,” the video explains. “The monitor stays at a fixed distance and angle from the head, your fingers stay on the homepage of the keyboard, [and the] seat bottom tilts to keep you from sliding out of the chair.”

Additionally, magnets hold your keyboard and mouse in place.

While this zero gravity desk does take getting used to — especially when it comes to adjusting to having your monitor and laptop hovering directly over your head, as a tester at Mashable points out — there are over a dozen 5-star reviews on the company’s website.

“It’s hard to explain, but I’m able to unlock a level of focus and flow in my Altwork that I can’t get anywhere else. I’m just able to think and work at a higher level. OK, I admit that I initially bought it for the cool factor. But I’m keeping it because it helps me to accomplish more,” wrote one customer.

Other reviewers noted what a “game changer” the product could be if you suffer from neck and back issues.

While owning such a customizable piece of technology is going to cost you, according to their website, the company is currently offering a New Year’s sale.