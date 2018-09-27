Zendaya Reveals It's Tough to be a Tourist While Famous as She Explores Venice with Tom Holland

Being a tourist in a foreign country gets a lot tougher when you’re also a movie star, according to Zendaya.

The singer and actress is taking in the sites in Venice, Italy, with her Spiderman: Far From Home co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon. But the line for gelato isn’t her greatest travel woe.

“Trying to be a tourist but also casually serve face as I know I’m being photographed lmao,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Trying to be a tourist but also casually serve face as I know I’m being photographed lmao — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 27, 2018

The trio seem to be juggling the tasks quite well, however. Holland, who suits up as Spiderman once again for the film in theaters in July 2019, shared a photo of them “serving up 3 looks” in the back of a boat while cruising the city’s famous canals.

Zendaya Instagram Stories

Zendaya also posted a snap on her Instagram Stories of Holland and Batalon posing in a quaint and colorful alleyway. “With these two today…” she wrote.

Batalon, who’s reprising his role as Peter Parker’s friend Ned, shared a goofier version of their marine outing. “On our days off,” he captioned a photo of himself and Holland with their tongues out and Zendaya sporting a mean mug.

Zendaya and Holland’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation. In March, they were spotted walking around Los Angeles and visiting a comic book store together and were seen laughing together while seated next to one another at the Academy Awards the same month.

In July 2017, sources told PEOPLE the pair were an item.

“They started seeing each other when they were filming Spider-Man,” the source said at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye.”

The stars have never confirmed a romantic relationship.