These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch' Provide Sweet Relief for Hot Sleepers, and They're $28 on Amazon
Hot sleepers rejoice! It's the season of sticky weather and the last thing you want is a warm pillow. Of course cooling sheets are ideal, but what about a cooling pillow to further enhance your comfort level?
If you're wondering where to find a quality cooling pillow, consider the breathable Zen Bamboo Pillows on Amazon. The pair is available in queen and king sizes, and they cost just $28 and $36 respectively when you apply the coupon before adding it to your cart. Plus, they are great for practically everyone since they can accommodate side, back, and stomach sleepers.
Each one has a firm design that's soft to the touch and supports your head and neck while providing ample airflow to help regulate your temperature. They're filled with a down-like material that's more eco-friendly and won't poke you throughout the night like real feathers do. Best of all, they have stain-resistant covers that are machine washable for an easy clean.
Buy It! Zen Bamboo Pillows, $27.99–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99–$59.99); amazon.com
Once the pillows arrive, the brand suggests fluffing them immediately and letting them rest for 24 hours before you first try them out. This gives them time to fully take shape and relieve any odor from the plastic wrap they're shipped in. To keep them in pristine condition, you should wash the covers on a gentle cycle with cold water and allow them to air dry flat.
More than 4,000 shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating. One reviewer said they'd give them 10 stars if they could and added that they provided the "best sleep ever." Another user raved that the pillows are "cool to the touch," even through their pillowcase.
Before you think about buying a cheap pillow from the department store, consider upgrading to a higher quality pillow that can actually improve your sleep. The Zen Bamboo Pillows have a lot to offer with a cooling cover and down alternative filling, so stock up while they're on sale.
