Shoppers Say These 'Very Supportive' Pillows Help Battle Neck Pain, and a Set is Just $24 Right Now
When you crawl into bed after a long day and are suddenly reminded that your pillow isn't really all that comfortable, leading you to toss and turn all night long, it's a sign it's time to upgrade. And Amazon shoppers have found a set of pillows that they're calling the "best" and "most comfortable" they've ever slept on.
The Zen Bamboo Cooling Pillows have thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers who say they're "very supportive" and help them sleep better at night — and they're on sale for 40 percent off right now, bringing a set of two queen-sized pillows down to just $24.
So what's the secret to the pillows' major comfortability? They have a no-shift design, which means that no matter if you're a stomach, back, or side sleeper, the pillows will maintain their shape without bunching or distorting. Plus, they offer plush support to best cushion your neck, so you won't wake up with any aches and pains that can come as a result of sleeping on lackluster pillows, and are "cool to the touch."
The pillows' exterior is made with a breathable viscose bamboo and cotton cover that helps regulate temperatures. According to the Sleep Foundation, bamboo-derived fabrics are moisture-wicking, so hot sleepers or those in warmer climates can benefit from stocking up on these pillows.
If you are prone to night sweats, the pillows are fade- and stain-resistant, so you don't have to worry about them looking dull over time. (You can always toss them in the washing machine for an easy clean!) Shoppers recommend putting the bamboo pillows in the dryer when they first arrive to ensure the pillows are indeed "magical blobs of fluffy cloud-like heaven," according to one five-star reviewer.
Other shoppers praise these cooling pillows for being much better than expensive brands and helping them sleep better. "From the first night until over a month later, every night has been super restful," a reviewer shared.
An additional shopper said the pillows helped with their spouse's "chronic neck pain and stiffness" and as another pleased reviewer put it: "[They have] drastically improved the quality of my sleep… Highly recommend."
Better sleep is calling your name — grab these bamboo cooling pillows while they're on sale now.
