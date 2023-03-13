This $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo That 'Frees Up Time' Is on Sale for Just $137

When the floors in your home start to look a little dirty, you know it's time to pull out the vacuum and mop from the closet. Instead of opting for separate devices, you may consider upgrading to a machine that combines these two household tasks into one.



Right now, the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is on sale at Amazon, and thanks to an on-site coupon, you can snap up the device for $137, a whopping $542 off its original price.



With a 200-milliliter dust box and 230-milliliter water tank, the robot first vacuums, and then mops, creating the ultimate cleaning on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood floors, tile, and carpet. It utilizes mapping technology to navigate different rooms in the house with easy setup in the Tuya app, and you can choose the cleaning mode and set up a cleaning schedule via the app. Additionally, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it to stop and start cleaning with the sound of your voice.

The vacuum has four cleaning modes (auto, zig zag, spot, and edge), which can be used to access different areas and target specific cleaning needs. It's great for picking up dust, dirt, debris, hair, and crumbs. To make sure it stays on a flat surface, the robot vacuum has anti-drop sensors and its anti-collision board prevents it from running into furniture, stairs, and walls.

Buy It! Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $136.98 with coupon (orig. $679); amazon.com

Not only does the robot have a runtime of 100 minutes on a full charge, but when its battery is running low, it'll automatically go back to the charging block to recharge. The vacuum-mop combo has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings, and shoppers have dished out praise for the "hard-working" device that "cleans everything" in reviews.



One shopper wrote, "This mop/vacuum combo does a nice job in open spaces. It has a decent battery life and picks up all the crumbs my kids can't seem to get into their mouths." Another reviewer highlighted the battery life and how quiet the "convenient" device is "compared to other models," and said that they can "can easily have this running while watching TV, and it is not a huge disruption."

Other reviewers have noted just how effective the device is, as it works hard cleaning so they don't have to. "I use this vacuum almost daily. Having kids and pets in the house, it's a blessing. It frees up time so you can do other things," a shopper shared. And a final reviewer, who gave the vacuum a five-star rating, said they "love how it mops the floor as it picks up dirt." They added, "It takes the load off of having to sweep and mop throughout the week when we are so busy."

If you're looking for a robot vacuum to make household chores easier, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and get the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's on sale now.

