This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon

 “This helps me stay ahead of the game”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on April 21, 2023 08:30 AM

ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
Photo: Amazon

Cleaning the house is often exhausting and time-consuming, so if you've been looking for a way to cut down on cleaning time, consider your search over. Robot vacuums have become a household staple in recent years, but their hefty price tag can be a deterrent.

Here's your chance to save big on a powerful two-in-one gadget that's guaranteed to deep clean your floors. Right now, you can score the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for a whopping 80 percent off thanks to two discounts. Just remember to click on the on-site coupon before checking out to unlock the fully marked down price.

Equipped with 1,400 pascals of suction power and a 500-milliliter dust box, the vacuum's dual side brushes work together to suck up dust, pet hair, and dirt on your tile, hardwood surfaces and carpets — with little effort on your part. According to one user, the device has "incredible suction," so you can rest easy knowing everything is sucked up. It's designed to clean spaces as large as 1,920 square feet, working best in the bedroom, living room, and bathrooms.

This two-in-one mop and vacuum cleaner has four cleaning modes, including auto clean, spot clean, zig-zag cleaning, and edge clean. It uses mapping technology to navigate your home with ease, plus you'll be able to select schedules and cleaning modes directly through the Tuya app. Users can also reach for the included remote control or connect the device to Alexa or Google Assistant to access voice control. Plus, it can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before it automatically heads back to its charging dock.

Thanks to built-in anti-drop sensors, you won't have to worry about the device bumping into furniture, tumbling down the stairs, or falling off a ledge. When you're ready to mop, just add water to the 230-milliliter tank, attach the mopping pad, and let it do the rest.

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon

Buy It! Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the device a five-star rating, with many raving they were "impressed" by how well the vacuum works. One customer wrote, "I love how this machine just does the work by itself and you can sit back and walk out of your room with clean floors." Another reviewer shared that they "definitely love this for my large home" and added that it's "an amazing saving grace that does all the hard work for me."

A third reviewer — who explained that they have three kids — said they picked up the vacuum to help "keep up" with all the dirt and mess their children track into the house. They also wrote, "My toddler is always dropping things, and [it's] just really hard to make sure I'm vacuuming every day. This helps me stay ahead of the game!"

There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to snag the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's $560 off.

