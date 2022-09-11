Deal Alert! A 'Very Efficient' $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is on Sale for Just $140 at Amazon

Even if it's not your favorite thing to do, cleaning the house is a necessity. Keeping around powerful devices, like steam mops and stick vacuums, is integral to your success, but sometimes, you just don't want to lift those items yourself.

Instead, you could let the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo loose — and it's on sale at Amazon right now for an impressive 80 percent off. Normally $680, the robot vac is on sale for $500 off, and when you click the on-page coupon, you'll save an additional $40, bringing your final price to just under $140.

The robot vacuum has a 200-milliliter dust box and a 230-milliliter water tank, and it can hit suction speeds up to 1,400 pascals, giving you plenty of space to pick up pet hair, dust, and debris. Users can choose from four cleaning modes (spot cleaning, automatic cleaning, edge cleaning, and zig-zag cleaning), all of which can be selected via Tuya, the smart app, or the included remote control.

Amazon

Buy It! Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $139.48 with coupon (orig. $679.99); amazon.com

Thanks to the built-in anti-drop sensors, the robot vacuum won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or bump into obstacles like walls and furniture. The device can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before heading back to its charging dock, and it's designed to clean spaces as big as 1,920 square feet. Plus, the robot vacuum cleaner can be used on both hard floors and carpets.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop a five-star rating, with users calling it "very efficient" and "very intelligent." One shopper wrote in a review, "I love that I can turn it on and leave and come back to clean floors throughout my house," while another said, "I am super impressed with how well it navigates between carpet and wood floors."

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "This is a great vacuum." They added, "I am so impressed by how well it vacuums and mops the floor." They also shared that they're glad they purchased that vacuum, since it "saves me so much time," plus they wrote, "I have much cleaner floors!"

Head to Amazon to get the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's 80 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.