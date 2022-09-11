Lifestyle Home Deal Alert! A 'Very Efficient' $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is on Sale for Just $140 at Amazon “I am super impressed with how well it navigates between carpet and wood floors” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Even if it's not your favorite thing to do, cleaning the house is a necessity. Keeping around powerful devices, like steam mops and stick vacuums, is integral to your success, but sometimes, you just don't want to lift those items yourself. Instead, you could let the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo loose — and it's on sale at Amazon right now for an impressive 80 percent off. Normally $680, the robot vac is on sale for $500 off, and when you click the on-page coupon, you'll save an additional $40, bringing your final price to just under $140. The robot vacuum has a 200-milliliter dust box and a 230-milliliter water tank, and it can hit suction speeds up to 1,400 pascals, giving you plenty of space to pick up pet hair, dust, and debris. Users can choose from four cleaning modes (spot cleaning, automatic cleaning, edge cleaning, and zig-zag cleaning), all of which can be selected via Tuya, the smart app, or the included remote control. Amazon Buy It! Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $139.48 with coupon (orig. $679.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Thanks to the built-in anti-drop sensors, the robot vacuum won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or bump into obstacles like walls and furniture. The device can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before heading back to its charging dock, and it's designed to clean spaces as big as 1,920 square feet. Plus, the robot vacuum cleaner can be used on both hard floors and carpets. Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop a five-star rating, with users calling it "very efficient" and "very intelligent." One shopper wrote in a review, "I love that I can turn it on and leave and come back to clean floors throughout my house," while another said, "I am super impressed with how well it navigates between carpet and wood floors." A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "This is a great vacuum." They added, "I am so impressed by how well it vacuums and mops the floor." They also shared that they're glad they purchased that vacuum, since it "saves me so much time," plus they wrote, "I have much cleaner floors!" Head to Amazon to get the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's 80 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.