It looks like Zayn Malik is moving on — and moving out.

The former One Direction member has listed his New York City penthouse, located in Soho, for $10.8 million. According to city property records, Malik, 26, first moved in to the nearly 3,600-square-foot condo in March 2018, shortly after he confirmed his break-up with on-and-off girlfriend supermodel Gigi Hadid, 24, via Twitter.

The sprawling bachelor pad is located just a stone’s throw away from Hadid’s own downtown apartment, so the purchase left fans speculating that the pair may eventually rekindle their more than two-year romance. Based on social media posts, the two did get back together for a short period of time, but broke up for good in January 2019. The two have not been linked romantically since.

News of the listing comes days after Hadid was spotted out with The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron, 26. Cameron, who finished second on Hannah Brown’s recent season, was seen with the model at Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday in a photo that surfaced on Twitter.

Just one night later, Cameron and Hadid hung out again, this time at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, they enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke. Cameron then missed a court appearance in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning, one day after the bowling date.

Those in the market for a multi-million dollar home can turn to N.Y.C.-based Dallien Realty, who listed Malik’s four-bedroom, four-bathroom property with agent Amanda Hudson. According to the listing, the apartment has been on the market for 19 days, and is, “positioned like a crown jewel…in the heart of SoHo’s Cast Iron Historic District.”

Listed as “Penthouse A,” the apartment is designed as a loft, with a staircase leading up to a sprawling, 932-square-foot private roof terrace, perfect for entertaining. Photos of the stunning space can be seen on StreetEasy.