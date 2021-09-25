Zappos Has a Secret Marketplace with Over 1,800 Luxury Bedding Items — Here Are the 10 Best

If you're looking for a new cozy throw to carry you through fall and winter, there's no better option than this fluffy throw blanket from Ugg. It's made from luxuriously soft faux fur on one side and warm fleece on the other. You can choose from gray or cream colors to match most bedding. If $128 is out of your budget for a throw, L.L. Bean makes a similar quality fleece blanket that's machine-washable for only $50. And instead of faux fur and fleece, which wears down after a few seasons, consider a wool blanket that's built to last a lifetime like this Pendleton option that's 35 percent off right now.