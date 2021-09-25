Shop

Zappos Has a Secret Marketplace with Over 1,800 Luxury Bedding Items — Here Are the 10 Best

Shop throw blankets, quilts, pillows, and sheets starting at $26
By Lily Gray
September 25, 2021 05:00 AM
It's no secret that Zappos has become the retailer juggernaut for affordable and stylish shoes and clothing. But its best kept secret might just be the brand's home section that holds over 2,200 popular items — and 1,800 of them are bedding. The section is filled with high-quality bedding from favorite brands like Ugg, Pendleton, Tempur-Pedic, L.L. Bean, and Comfort Spaces. You can shop cotton sheet sets, quilts, faux fur throw blankets, and memory foam pillows. And you might as well get a pair of fuzzy slippers while you're at it, too. 

While you could scroll through hundreds of bedding options on Zappos, we've rounded up a list of the 10 best items including throws, pillows, sheets, and more:

If you're looking for a new cozy throw to carry you through fall and winter, there's no better option than this fluffy throw blanket from Ugg. It's made from luxuriously soft faux fur on one side and warm fleece on the other. You can choose from gray or cream colors to match most bedding. If $128 is out of your budget for a throw, L.L. Bean makes a similar quality fleece blanket that's machine-washable for only $50. And instead of faux fur and fleece, which wears down after a few seasons, consider a wool blanket that's built to last a lifetime like this Pendleton option that's 35 percent off right now. 

The storefront also has tons of soft, hypoallergenic microfiber sheet sets like this one that comes with four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet for just $26. If it's a total bedding refresh you need, this 100 percent cotton down alternative comforter set with a sweet pom-pom detailing is just waiting to be slept in. Do you wake up with a sore neck, back, or shoulders? Zappos has an array of memory foam pillows and mattress toppers from Tempur-Pedic for you to choose from, too. 

Keep scrolling to shop the must-have bedding essentials from Zappos to prepare you for the cold weather months.

