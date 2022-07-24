Amazon Shoppers Swear This Memory Foam Pillow Offers 'Full Neck Support,' and It's on Sale
Getting a good night's sleep is different for everyone. For some, you may require an evening nightcap; others will want to snuggle up under a set of cooling bed sheets in the summer. But if you've noticed that you can't quite sleep well because of a stitch in your neck, you may simply need to invest in a new pillow.
Start with the Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow, which is currently on sale at Amazon. Thanks to the contoured design of the memory foam, the pillow provides support for your neck and enhances proper spine alignment — and this will prevent you from waking up for any shoulder, back, spine, or neck pain. Plus, the pillow is ideal for any kind of sleeper, whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach.
The pillow can also be adjusted to your liking; just add or remove the memory foam inserts to customize your sleep experience. It's also finished off with a quilted cover — giving the pillow additional softness — that can be easily removed and thrown into the washing machine. Shoppers can choose from a few colors, including dark gray and blue, all of which are available in two sizes: standard and queen.
Buy It! Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given this memory foam pillow a five-star rating, with many noting that it offers "full neck support" and enthusing that they'll never use a "regular" pillow after trying this one. One reviewer said, "After about 12-14 days I pretty much just stopped waking up with pain," while another added: "I sleep in all positions and never thought I would find a pillow that could be comfortable for all positions."
Even skeptical shoppers have been won over by this pillow, with one explaining they had dealt with neck pain for years. They said: "I have been using the pillow for 90 days now… and this pillow is hands down the best pillow I've had." They also added: "I haven't had a stiff neck once in 90 days."
Head to Amazon to snag the Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow while it's on sale.
