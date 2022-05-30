In the next episode of Little People, Big World, the couple gives Zach's family a tour of their new home

Zach and Tori Roloff Show Off Their New Home: 'I Have a Lot of Ideas for This Property'

Zach and Tori Roloff are settling into their new home!

In the next episode of Little People, Big World, Zach, 32, and Tori, 21, walk Zach's mother, Amy, 57, and stepfather, Chris, 56, through a tour of their new home and show off their outdoor space.

"I have a lot of ideas for this property," Zach says in the exclusive clip above.

He plans on having a play area for his kids as well as a landscaped area just off the deck of the house. "And then over to the right, maybe a few fruit trees, a little garden," the reality star explains.

Little People Big World Zach Roloff in | Credit: TLC

In the video, Zach and his eldest son, Jackson Kyle, 5, are excited to show off the chicken coop that came with the house.

"I only want to get baby chickens," Jackson says sitting on the couch with his parents and baby sister, Lilah Ray, 2. "Hey dad, hey dad, no big chickens."

Little People Big World Credit: TLC

In an interview, Amy says that her son and grandson are "very excited about the outdoors."

At the end of the clip, Zach is seen showing his family more of the land as his mother observes, "it's definitely an interesting piece of property."

Little People Big World The Roloff family in Little People, Big World | Credit: TLC

"I love it," he says.

Zach and Tori are parents to Jackson, Lilah, and now a brand new baby boy, Josiah Luke, who was born on April 30.

Recently, Zach's father, Matt Roloff, listed 16 acres of the 109-acre Oregon property featured on the family's hit TLC show, including a 5,373-square-foot farmhouse for $4 million, with Luxe Forbes Global Properties, PEOPLE confirms.

Little People Big World Zach and Tori Roloff | Credit: TLC

"Turning 60 last October really got me thinking. I've owned, created and worked the land for over 32 wonderful years, but it's time to lessen my load," Matt, 60, tells PEOPLE. He once shared the property with his now ex-wife Amy, and their children, twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 25.