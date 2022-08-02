Home that Reportedly Belonged to Amber Heard Sells for $1 Million After Johnny Depp Lawsuit

Property records show that the home was last purchased in 2019 for $570,000

A home that reportedly belonged to Amber Heard has sold in Yucca Valley, California.

The 6-acre home was sold on July 18 for $1.05 million, property records confirm. According to the New York Post, the deal was off market. TMZ reported that the new owner of the home says he was in touch with Heard's "people" during the transaction.

The home was first linked to Heard, 36, by Dirt when, during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against the Aquaman actress, she revealed in court that she was at the time a resident of Yucca Valley, a town about 120 miles east of Los Angeles.

The outlet notes that while Heard's name isn't on the property's deed, their research showed the house was owned by a "mysterious trust with clear links to Heard."

A representative for Heard did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Public records show that the property last changed hands in January 2019 for $570,000, presumably when the trust purchased it.

Built in 2015, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home includes an attached three-car garage and nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. The desert plot also features a 110-foot engineered bridge, which leads to a mountainside gazebo.

A previous listing described the estate as "the chance to own a once in a lifetime property," The Post reported.

News of the sale comes a month after Depp's highly publicized case against her.

Depp, 59, won all three defamation claims in his case against Heard and was awarded $15 million in damages by a jury. Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). Heard was awarded $2 million in her counterclaims against him.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in damages, claiming she defamed him by writing a 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic abuse accusations, though she did not mention him by name.

Meanwhile, Heard filed a countersuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming Depp spearheaded a campaign to discredit her and her allegations as "fake" and a "hoax," harming her career and reputation.

Both parties have since appealed the verdicts.

After Heard, 36, filed a notice of appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals, Depp filed his own notice of appeal Friday seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict in Heard's countersuit. While the jury found the actress defamed Depp, they sided with Heard on one of her three counterclaims, finding that Depp defamed her via comments made by his attorney Adam Waldman in 2020.

In July, a judge denied Heard's request for a mistrial.

Her legal team claimed that the actressis entitled to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information" that one of the jurors present for the entire trial was not the one actually summoned for jury duty.