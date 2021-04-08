Amazon Shoppers Call This Hammock the ‘Perfect Summer Reading Chair’

Profile Menu
Whether you prefer to kick back in a recliner or snuggle up on the couch, everyone has a ‘favorite seat’ they feel most comfortable in. And for some Amazon shoppers, that spot just so happens to be outside on their patio.
Now, thanks to Y-Stop’s Hanging Swing Hammock Chair and the more than 1,100 Amazon reviewers who’ve raved about it, your next go-to seat is just a click away.
The swinging macrame style has earned the top spot on the retailer’s list of best-selling hammock chairs, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is the rope detailing neutral enough to blend into any outdoor decor scheme, but it’s the “perfect summer reading chair” that’s also easy to hang, according to shoppers. Another design feature earning more ideal-for-summer points? Reviewers say the side pocket easily — and securely — fits a solo cup.
Because it’s designed with an oversized fit and can hold up to 330 pounds, the durable swinging chair is made for kicking back and getting comfy. “I have used this every morning since I first received it a month ago. My husband found a good sturdy spot to hang it, and it was a breeze to put up,” one shopper said. “The material is a wonderful, thick quality. The stitching is excellent and I have had no problems with any stitching coming loose. It is extremely comfortable and I spend the first 30 to 45 minutes of my day sitting in it, reading, and drinking my coffee.”
Unlike webbed hammocks, the Y-Stop chair is made with a solid base so nothing falls through, and it’s safe to snuggle up beside your pets in, too. When you order the chair, it also comes with installation accessories and two pillows, so all you have to do is decide where you want to put it outside — or even inside — your home.
Even shoppers who tend to stray from buying furniture online have found a match in the hanging chair. “It’s always a risk to buy furniture-type pieces online, but I am so glad I tried this one. It’s beautiful and sturdy enough that both my husband and I can sit in it at the same time,” one reviewer shared. “We bought a metal hook to put into the wood of our patio and hung it up that way. Took my husband about 10 minutes to get it all set up. It looks great and adds a comfy new seating element to our patio!”
Summer is right around the corner. Welcome it in by heading to Amazon to get the hanging chair that shoppers can't get enough of.
