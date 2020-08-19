David Dobrik Buys $9.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion with Infinity Pool

The YouTuber's new home boasts 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms across 7,800 square feet of living space

David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad have a new place to call home!

The YouTuber and host of Discovery's new competition series Dodgeball Thunderdome, 24, recently purchased a $9.5 million Los Angeles mansion, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dobrik, who has 18 million subscribers on the video site, reportedly got his house for a great deal as the sellers were originally asking $12 million. The listing was represented by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker and Craig Knizek of The Agency, while Weston Littlefield of the Aaron Kirman group at Compass represented Dobrik in the transaction.

Dobrik's new pad boasts 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms across 7,800 square feet of living space. It's located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks in the San Fernando Valley.

Inside, the home's luxurious highlights include a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine closet, a gym, a movie theater, and a master suite with skyline views over the valley.

Guests will be wowed right as they enter the residence as they're greeted with a massive living room area designed with Fleetwood walls and terrazzo floors.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The property also includes a full outdoor kitchen with a BBQ center, a lounge area with a fire pit, an infinity pool and a spa, as well as a grassy patch of lawn.

Dobrik's new home is quite an upgrade from the Mediterranean-style home in Studio City that he purchased for about $2.5 million in 2017.

Last year, he gave Architectural Digest an inside look into the home, which has served as the main location for the many YouTube pranks and experiments he and his friends document.