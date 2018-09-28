YouTube Star Jess Conte Just Launched a Stationery Line — And It's Already Selling Out!

Jess Conte is known for putting positive vibes out in the digital world via her YouTube page, but the social media star is an analog girl at heart.

“Ever since I can remember, I have always been obsessed with lifestyle and stationery products, so it’s always been my dream to create some of my own ,” says Conte, known to her 10 million followers as a singer-vlogger-lifestyle guru.

courtesy Willow

Her first foray into paper goods, Harper & Willow, is a collection of small notebooks perfect for journaling or to-do lists, but her love for stationery goes further back. “Back to school time was one of my favorites because I would get so excited to get school supplies,” she says.

These days her tastes are a little more sophisticated. “My personal style for everything in life is definitely minimal and simple,” the Australia-born, Los Angeles-based Conte tells PEOPLE. Her designs also carry the uplifting message that runs through everything she creates. “Today is a good day to have a good day,” reads one journal. Another keeps it simple with a cover that says “notes” in a pretty script.

“Our mission for Harper & Willow is to inspire a culture of confidence and kindness,” she says. “I hope they love them as much as I do!”

Her fans are already snapping up the first designs, with two styles selling out within a day. Shop the rest of Harper & Willow, available now at harperandwillow.shop.