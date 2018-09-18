YouTube Star Casey Neistat's NYC Apartment with Wife and Daughter Finally Feels Like Home

Even though YouTube vlogger Casey Neistat has lived in New York City for two decades, his Battery Park City apartment is the first one that feels like a true home.

“You don’t understand how many times a week I walk in here and say, ‘I love this apartment,'” Neistat tells archdigest.com of his three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath space on the 20th floor of a luxury high-rise. “I’ve been in New York for almost 20 years, and I’ve only just survived in the city. This is the first apartment where I feel like I’m living in New York.”

Neistat shares the space with his wife, Candice Pool, who says they chose it because of its open layout and building amenities like on-site laundry.

“It could not be a white box,” she says.

Neistat tells AD that he wanted to make sure his home decor gave off the opposite vibe from his office, so they chose minimal pieces to make the space feel cozy and warm but still their own, such as custom paintings and a gold skateboard sculpture, which he picked up at a Lower East Side boutique.

“My home has to be the antithesis of the office,” he says. “The chaos and roughness of the office has to be complemented by the friendliness and homeyness of where I live, which has gotten exponentially easier since Candice and I started living together.”

The pair married in 2013, and are already parents to daughter Francine, 3, whose room is practically all pink.

But they are ready to start making room in their home for their new baby, who they announced they are expecting in June. Although they told AD they may end up in the suburbs eventually, they’re happy in their home right now.

“We’ve learned that just because you expand your square footage doesn’t mean you get to expand your hoarding habits,” says Pool. “We both crave calm neatness.”