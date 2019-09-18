Your House Can Soon Smell like Kim Kardashian West's Thanks to this New Candle

Image zoom Vogue

Kim Kardashian West is ready to set the candle industry aflame.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, alerted her millions of Instagram followers that she would soon be adding a new item to her ever-growing KKW Fragrance lineup: the KKW Fragrance Candle. Available starting September 27 at 12pm PST on kkwfragrance.com, the candle represents the beauty mogul’s first foray into home goods.

“I’m so excited to announce my new @kkwfragrance candle, inspired by one of my favorite scents Crystal Gardenia,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a photo of the new candle in front of a bottle of her signature KKW Crystal Gardenia perfume, which launched in 2017.

“I always have so many candles around my home and having a scent that illuminates the room makes me feel so good,” she continued. “You guys are going to love this candle!!”

Measuring 8oz., the candle will cost $25 — or $75 when bundled with the Crystal Gardenia perfume, which costs $60 on its own — with a burn time of approximately 45 to 55 hours.

According to the KKW Fragrance website, Crystal Gardenia is “a voluptuous, lush and feminine fragrance,” with “a top note of water lily.” Other notes include gardenia, tiara flower and velvet tuberose, as well as warm woods and skin musk to provide a “contouring effect to the signature finish.”

Much like the perfume, the KKW Fragrance candle features a minimalist design. Off-white in color, the vegetable blend wax is poured into a clear glass jar labeled “KKW Fragrance” in small, white, letters. The recognizable typeface is the same seen on all her other beauty and fragrance offerings.

The spare design would look right at home in Kim and husband Kanye West‘s famously minimalist Hidden Hills, California, house, which features an all-white palette, and almost no ornamentation.

Beyond the Crystal Gardenia products, KKW Fragrance has released a variety of scents — in a variety of unique packages — since first launching in 2017, when they sold out of approximately $14 million worth of product in six days.

Followers will remember the Valentine’s candy-inspired collection; the lip-shaped bottles she collaborated on with her sister, Kylie Jenner; and the “KKW Body” line she developed with bottles shaped to mimic her naked form.

Kim may soon have some competition in the home goods market from within the family, however. Kylie Jenner noted in her recent Playboy cover story, that she’s interested in expanding her own product empire to include bed linens.