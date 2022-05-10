Shoppers Call This Spin Scrubber a 'Magical Tool' for Grimy Floors and Bathtubs, and It's on Sale at Amazon
In case you were wondering, there is an easier way to clean your floors and bathtub that doesn't require a sponge and loads of elbow grease. What's the secret you ask? It's an electric spin scrubber and we found one that's on sale at Amazon.
The Youkada Electric Spin Scrubber is a rechargeable tool that features a rotating brush head and three detachable brushes that do all the hard work for you. It can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge and has an extendable handle, which allows you to clean without having to bend over. Plus, it's waterproof so you can safely use it to clean floors, showers, bathtubs, windows, sinks, and practically any other hard surface in your home.
Right now, you can add it to your cart for just $50 while it's on sale. Plus, it's backed by nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, so there's no reason to hesitate.
Buy It! Youkada Electric Spin Scrubber, $49.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
The scrubber doesn't dispense any liquid, so you can spray the surface with your own cleaner or just use water to get a more thorough clean. Once you're done, simply rinse the brush head with water, let it air dry, and it'll be ready for next time.
One five-star reviewer posted a video showing how much dirt and grime the spin scrubber removed from a bathtub with minimal effort. They wrote, "I was so grossed out by how much dirt and whatever nasty stuff was [lifted] from my tub walls and floor with just 10 minutes of scrubbing." Another shopper said it's "worth the money" and described it as a "magical tool."
Ditch your old worn-out mop and make cleaning a less daunting task by using the electric spin scrubber instead. It'll give your home a thorough clean while saving you time and energy, which will give you more time to do things you actually enjoy — it's a win-win!
