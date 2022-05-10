The Youkada Electric Spin Scrubber is a rechargeable tool that features a rotating brush head and three detachable brushes that do all the hard work for you. It can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge and has an extendable handle, which allows you to clean without having to bend over. Plus, it's waterproof so you can safely use it to clean floors, showers, bathtubs, windows, sinks, and practically any other hard surface in your home.