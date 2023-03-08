Behind the Scenes of 'You': The Show's Production Designer Shares Secrets of Joe's London Flat

Kevin Phipps, who created the sets for the hit Netflix thriller, tells PEOPLE what it's like to decorate for a killer

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 8, 2023 05:53 PM
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

As Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) takes on a whole new persona in season four of Netflix's You (part two drops Wednesday night!), his chances of leaving his criminal tendencies behind him are foiled by an anonymous blackmailing suspect.

At first a safe space to hide after his day job as a professor, his charming London flat quickly becomes a hotspot for murder, leaving Joe to wonder who among his new high-status friends could be the culprit. Perhaps it's his neighbor, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), whose boyfriend Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) was mysteriously killed — and whose secrets Joe loves to peep at through his window.

Nonetheless, Joe's apartment kickstarts the murder mystery that unfolds in part one of the latest season, and PEOPLE caught up with production designer, Kevin Phipps, to uncover all the hidden details behind the ominous space.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 407 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

PEOPLE: What is a mews house and why is it the perfect setup for Joe's story this season?

Kevin Phipps: In London, there are these squares of giant five or six-storied terraced housing, and then behind them are these very cute little mews houses. It's a small house linked to a back alley. Historically, the master of the house would live in the big house, and then the servants and the drivers would live in the mews, where the horses and carriages would be kept. They're quite close to each other.

I thought it would be an interesting relationship to get the two dwellings close to each other, so you've got the sight lines across. You could actually look across the little inner courtyard into Kate and Malcolm's apartment. And then, of course, now the mews house is an incredibly fashionable place to live, and incredibly expensive. It's a very desirable piece of real estate.

PEOPLE: Did Penn Badgley get involved in the set design process at all?

Phipps: Most of the time, Penn would come onto any of the sets really, and just say, "Hey, great," as long as he had the props and things he would need for that particular scene. Penn actually directed episode nine, and so, I enjoyed working with him in a different context, as a director and showing him production design elements.

The first day he came onto the set, I showed him around and the crew got together for what they call the crew show, when the action can be blocked. And he said, "Before we do anything, I'd just like to call out the art department and thank them for doing such a fantastic redress of this space. It's absolutely phenomenal." I really appreciate that kind of generosity — sharing his thanks to not just me as the head of department, but to all the set decorators, set dressers, carpenters, painters and the tradesmen that actually had put the set together.

You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in episode 406 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

PEOPLE: When Joe moves in, the home is already furnished and has its own character. What inspired that?

Phipps: In episode one, to give the space a backstory, we're saying that Joe has sublet a flat from another university professor who's gone off on a sabbatical. So his flat was already inhabited. There's a story in the furnishings, the books, the pieces of art, and the artifacts in the room. So the mews house has been in the professor's family for a couple of generations, and there's a lot of buildup of age and set dressing to give a visual interest and a story behind the space.

PEOPLE: How would you describe the design style of the home?

Phipps: Well, it was a very traditional paneled room. Lots of good authentic period details. The choice of moldings was very carefully considered, as were the design of the windows, to give a very authentic Victorian aesthetic to the building. And then, in the choice of some of the furniture and the fabrics, we'd updated it a bit to a sort of mid-century vibe. There was an oak parquet floor, and it had been restored and painted. Some aging was put into all the nooks and crannies of the space.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 406 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

PEOPLE: What are some design touches you added to make it more Joe's space?

Phipps: We set up a little book binding work station. That's something that Joe would've brought into the space where, in his quiet moments, he would've done some book restoration work.

PEOPLE: How was Joe's apartment clearly different from Kate and Malcolm's?

Phipps: Contrasting Joe's world — which was kind of old, deep, and very textured — Kate and Malcolm's apartment on the opposite side was more nouveau riche. They would've hired an interior decorator, and so their space had a rich, tasteful, measured design. Very choice items. And then, with Kate being an art dealer, a lot of the artwork in there was quite carefully curated. That was very of Kate's world.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 406 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

PEOPLE: Were there any unexpected or last minute touches you added to the space?

Phipps: The kitchen had been modernized, but everything still looked used. I took the knife block from my own kitchen at home that we'd had for several years. You know when you put the knives in and you miss slightly, and it chips, things like that. The set dressing team bought a new knife block, which I took and swapped in our family's knife block, just to give that degree of aging.

You season 4, Part 2 will be released Thursday, March 9 on Netflix.

Related Articles
You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in episode 405 of You.
Explaining 'You' : What Happened to Joe Goldberg in Season 4, Part 1? Who Is the Eat the Rich Killer?
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know
Ed Speleers attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California., Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Newcomer Ed Speleers Says He and Costar Penn Badgley 'Bonded' over Fatherhood: 'We Connected'
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
You's Ed Speleers
'You' Season 4 Newcomer Ed Speleers Talks Through His Character Rhys's Surprisingly Twisty Arc
Everything to Know About Ed Speleers
Everything to Know About 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
The Holiday Sitter Confirmed bachelor Sam delays his Hawaiian holiday getaway to watch his niece and nephew when his sister and brother-in-law have to leave town suddenly to be there for the birth of the baby they’re adopting. Their next door neighbor Jason agrees to help him navigate this new world and in the process, he begins to rethink what he truly wants from life.
Want to Live in a TV Christmas Movie? A Hallmark Production Designer Shares the Secrets to Holiday Magic
Wednesday
'Wednesday' Production Designer Shares Secrets Behind Wednesday and Enid's Fantastical Attic Dorm Room
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk apartment Credit is @benjamindiedering
Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk's 'Pretty Perfect' New L.A. Condo
Only Murders In The Building -- “Framed” - Episode 202 -- A memorial for Bunny Folger provides an opportunity for our trio to question their neighbors, while they also try to get rid of a very implicating piece of evidence. One of Bunny’s relatives makes a surprising appearance and if you thought Bunny was a force, get ready… Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Hulu); Only Murders in the Building -- From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
'Only Murders in the Building' Production Designer Shares Secrets of Oliver's Apartment at the Arconia
penn badgley
Penn Badgley Channels His 'You' Character in First TikTok — and Taylor Swift Approves
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Ashley Aufderheide attends the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series "That '90s Show" at TUDUM Theater on January 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
'That '90s Show' 's Ashley Aufderheide Shares Which ''70s Show' Star Gave Her the Best Advice