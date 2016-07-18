Kate Hudson knows how to do a girls’ trip.

The actress, 37, is vacationing in Ibiza with her friends Janell Shirtcliff, a photographer, and Sophie Lopez, Hudson’s stylist. When not getting down and dirty with an oceanside mud bath or showing off her truly remarkable handstand skills, the star and her gals spent their days lounging and lunching poolside at the sort of picture-perfect clifftop villa it would seem only A-list celebs can access.

Which is why we were so pleasantly surprised to find out that Hudson booked her magical seaside pad the same way we peasants do: through an online travel site.

“Thanks for finding us this amazing house @Bookingcom for our girls/family vaca! What a blast! Till next time Ibiza #BookingYeah,” she captioned a poolside portrait on Instagram earlier today.

Of course Kate’s chic space, which costs a cool $80,000 per week to rent, isn’t exactly your standard vacation pad.

