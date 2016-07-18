You Can Stay in Kate Hudson's $80,000-Per-Week Ibiza Vacation Villa
The star's luxe, cliffside home-away-from-home is listed on Booking.com
Kate Hudson knows how to do a girls’ trip.
The actress, 37, is vacationing in Ibiza with her friends Janell Shirtcliff, a photographer, and Sophie Lopez, Hudson’s stylist. When not getting down and dirty with an oceanside mud bath or showing off her truly remarkable handstand skills, the star and her gals spent their days lounging and lunching poolside at the sort of picture-perfect clifftop villa it would seem only A-list celebs can access.
Which is why we were so pleasantly surprised to find out that Hudson booked her magical seaside pad the same way we peasants do: through an online travel site.
“Thanks for finding us this amazing house @Bookingcom for our girls/family vaca! What a blast! Till next time Ibiza #BookingYeah,” she captioned a poolside portrait on Instagram earlier today.
arno lippert photography
Of course Kate’s chic space, which costs a cool $80,000 per week to rent, isn’t exactly your standard vacation pad.
The super-sleek dwelling, dubbed Villa Twin Palms, boasts five bedrooms, an infinity pool and a fitness center (no doubt a necessity for the activewear entrepreneur). Amenities aside, the star of the property has to be the unbeatable views: seemingly every room opens directly onto the expansive terrace offering endless vistas of Ibiza down below and the Mediterranean beyond.