Cabs Are Here! You Can Now Stay in the Exact Beach House Where They Filmed Jersey Shore

Image zoom Booking.com; MTV

Reality television fans, the time has finally come to live your truth: The actual shore house where MTV’s Jersey Shore was filmed is now available to rent on Booking.com.

Fans of the MTV show can G.T.L. where G.T.L. originated at this six bedroom, one bathroom vacation home, located just a short walk away from the beach in Seaside Heights, the iconic Jersey Shore beach town where the show took place.

Clocking in at just over 1,600-square-feet of fun, the home — which looks just like the cast never left — can accommodate 11 guests. Fans of the show won’t find this surprising, as nine cast members typically stayed in the home during the show’s original run, though people were always coming and going, in true Jersey Shore fashion.

Image zoom Booking.com

RELATED: Jersey Shore Stars Reflect on Their Enduring Friendships at Mike’s Wedding: ‘We’re Still Family’

In addition to the sleeping areas, this rental comes complete with access to the entire house, which includes a sitting area, indoor and outdoor dining area, kitchen (you better be making Italian!), balcony, terrace and more, according to the Booking.com listing. And yes, the duck phone is still there!

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Booking.com

The home — which is listed as “MTV’s Jersey Shore House” — is also just a four minute walk from the Seaside Heights boardwalk, an ever-popular location on the show. Along the boardwalk you’ll find a place called the Shore Store, which sells souvenirs and merchandise inspired by the show if you really want to complete the fan experience.

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Booking.com

Though it depends on the time of year and days of the week you want to visit, the shore house will generally set you and your crew back $3,000 a night. Split between 11 people, that’s just under $275 a night for a chance to sleep in a piece of reality T.V. history.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reunites to Talk Family, Relationships and the Upcoming Season

Not interested in vacationing à la Snooki but still want to stay somewhere you saw on-screen? Take a look at this list of other famous homes available for rent and pick out your next dream destination.