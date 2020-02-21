You Can Now Buy a 'Glamorous' $499 Swarovski Crystal–Encrusted Monopoly Game Board — Because Why Not?

Image zoom Monopoly Hasbro

You’ll have to pass “Go” a few times to afford this limited-edition game.

Hasbro recently unveiled its latest special edition of Monopoly, a shiny, glammed-up version of the board game that comes with a price tag of $499. Designed to commemorate the property trading game’s 85th anniversary, the limited-quantity iteration comes with a 3/8-inch-thick tempered glass game board that’s embellished with more than 2,000 Swarovski crystals.

That’s right: Swarovski bling isn’t only for Academy Awards ceremony set decorations or elaborate wedding dresses.

At 25 times the retail price of the standard Monopoly game, this edition comes with various luxurious components. Fans can pass “Go” with an exclusive ring token, and the stacks of Monopoly money come printed on custom vellum.

The set — which becomes available in August and comes with a certificate of authenticity to ensure it’s one of only 500 made — also comes with translucent house and hotel pieces, a foil-stamped gift box and a built-in banker’s tray.

RELATED: A Hallmark Channel Edition of Monopoly Exists — and It’s as Perfectly Sappy as You’d Hope

Image zoom Hasbro

Image zoom Hasbro

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Hasbro

RELATED: Hasbro Is Officially Bringing Back Mall Madness Board Game After 15 Years Off Shelves

“It is truly the most glamorous Monopoly edition ever created and a stunning tribute to the game’s rich history,” reads the product’s description online.

Monopoly has experienced quite a few themed makeovers since it debuted in 1935. In past years, there have been special editions themed to the U.S. National Parks, Disney theme parks, Game of Thrones and even a Millennial-targeted edition that attracted some mixed feedback upon its release a year ago.

In the fall, Hasbro released a Hallmark Channel edition of the game, which replaces the traditional real estate locations with places straight out of the popular network’s wholesome lexicon.

The Monopoly 85th Anniversary Edition is now available for preorder.