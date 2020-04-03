You Can Live in the Real Four Weddings and a Funeral House for $3.1M — See Inside the Estate!

Image zoom Savills/BNPS; Inset: Getty

Ever wanted to share an English country house with Hugh Grant? Well, now you can . . . in a way.

A ground floor apartment in historic Albury Park Mansion, which provided the backdrop to key scenes in the hit 1994 movie Four Weddings and A Funeral, is on the market for a cool £2.5 million ($3.1 million)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The home — parts of which date back to the 16th century — featured in the romantic comedy as the location for the wedding of Andie MacDowell‘s character and her Scottish husband Hamish, played by the late Corin Redgrave.

While the movie places the wedding in the Scottish Highlands, the house actually rests near leafy Guildford, Surrey, around 35 miles southwest of London.

RELATED: 12 Famous Houses From Movies and TV Shows You Can Actually Own

Image zoom

St. Peter and St. Paul’s church, where MacDowell breaks Grant’s heart by marrying Redgrave, is also on the grounds of the estate and dates back as far as the 10th century.

“The building in its current state was built in the early 1700s after a fire, but Albury Park and the church itself are referenced in the Doomsday Book,” says Lee Shipp of real estate firm Savills.

Image zoom

The historic connections don’t end there either: the mansion — which was split into luxury apartments 12 years ago by the billionaire Candy Brothers — is rumored to have hosted a post-wedding celebration for King George III following his coronation in 1761.

A nearby stretch of water known as the Silent Pool is also said to be haunted by the ghost of a woodcutter’s daughter who drowned there after a mysterious encounter with King John, who ruled England between 1199 until 1216.

Image zoom Savills/BNPS

In 1926, mystery author Agatha Christie parked her car and disappeared beside the Silent Pool, only to appear 10 days later in Harrogate, Yorkshire — some 230 miles away — under a false name and suffering from memory loss.

Thankfully, the stunning ground floor apartment is not quite so mysterious and features four bedrooms, a study, an elegant drawing room and a lower ground floor with a cavern style bar, spa, sauna, gym, and wine cellar.

It also enjoys a stunning parkland setting in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and a private terrace overlooking landscaped gardens and five acres of parkland owned by the Duke of Northumberland.

Image zoom Savills/BNPS

“What’s great is the combination of the character and the history with the luxury, modern conveniences, and appliances,” adds Shipp. “You have the benefit of old and new coming together in harmony. It’s a picture postcard of an English country house.”

This architectural harmony also includes the unique gothic adaptations and 63 candlestick chimneys placed on its roof by Augustus Pugin — otherwise known as the designer of the world-famous Houses of Parliament in London.

Image zoom Savills/BNPS

Image zoom Savills/BNPS

RELATED: 313-Year-Old House Built Nearly 70 Years Before the Revolutionary War is For Sale — See Inside!

“You’ve got real scale in the principal rooms,” says Shipp. “It’s the perfect place if you like entertaining. The current owner hosted his son’s wedding reception there and had 150 guests.”

On that occasion, Grant — who married the mother to three of his children, Anna Eberstein, in May 2018 — was not on the guest list (or late for the ceremony).