Amazon Put the Best-Selling Weighted Blanket with Nearly 34,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale

Shoppers call it “comfortable and comforting”
By Isabel Garcia October 12, 2021 11:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially.

Between comfortable sheets, cloud-like pillows, and fuzzy slippers, there are plenty of ways to stay cozy this fall. But if you need some extra comfort and support, Amazon shoppers recommend wrapping up in this weighted blanket

Designed to conform to your body, the YnM Reversible Weighted Blanket has seven layers. The cotton blanket is filled with glass beads that are evenly distributed, thanks to the small compartments with high-quality stitching. While the reversible blanket can be used on its own, it also has interior ties for easy attachment to a duvet cover. 

Depending on size and color, the blanket is available in a variety of weights, including 5, 7, 12, 15, 22, 25, and 30 pounds. Since it comes in various sizes and weights, shoppers love it for adults, teenagers, and children. And the 5-pound weight is so popular that it's currently the best-seller in the ″kid's weighted blanket″ category

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! YnM Reversible Weighted Blanket, $54.90 with coupon (orig. $64.90); amazon.com 

While pricing is based on the size, weight, and color, the "peacock and grey" color has a coupon in the product listing for almost every size and weight combination. And right now you can save $10 on the 48 by 72 inch 12-pound blanket, and get it for $55. 

The weighted blanket has earned nearly 34,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers describing it as "super soft" and "comfortable and comforting." And many say they wish they bought it sooner, saying that it's not only helped them "relax enough to fall asleep," but it's also helped them stay asleep for longer. 

"I never write reviews, but thought I should after buying two of these blankets!" one reviewer wrote. "I haven't slept through the night for almost six years, thanks to a difficult pregnancy and [a] baby. It trained my body to only sleep a couple hours at a time. I tried everything, and am shocked that a weighted blanket worked so magically! [For] restless legs, insomnia, [and] anxiety, it is an instant fix. I have it draped over me while I write this and it feels amazing!"

There's no end date listing for the coupon, so head to Amazon and shop the YnM Reversible Weighted Blanket before the discount disappears. 

