Amazon Put the Best-Selling Weighted Blanket with Nearly 34,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale

"I never write reviews, but thought I should after buying two of these blankets!" one reviewer wrote. "I haven't slept through the night for almost six years, thanks to a difficult pregnancy and [a] baby. It trained my body to only sleep a couple hours at a time. I tried everything, and am shocked that a weighted blanket worked so magically! [For] restless legs, insomnia, [and] anxiety, it is an instant fix. I have it draped over me while I write this and it feels amazing!"