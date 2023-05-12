Maximize Storage Space with These 'Elegant' Floating Shelves That Are on Sale for $5 Apiece at Amazon

 “They're super easy to assemble and I like that you can ‘customize’ how they look”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on May 12, 2023 06:00 AM

YGEOMER Floating Shelves Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you're looking for a cost-effective way to store your favorite items at home — without taking up unnecessary space —here's an Amazon deal that should be on your radar.

The Ygeomer Floating Shelves are currently on sale with an extra coupon listed in the product description. Thanks to the double discounts, you can get the set of four shelves for as little as $5 apiece right now. Whether you want to display your books and artwork in the living room or your picture frames and plants in your bedroom, the set of shelves is a simple organization solution.

YGEOMER Floating Shelves
Amazon

Buy It! Ygeomer 4-Pack Floating Shelves, $19.19 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

They're also an easy way to brighten up and personalize blank walls in any room of your home. Featuring paulownia wood and matte black metal brackets with anti-rust paint, they have a rustic look. The brackets can be installed on either top or the bottom of the shelf, depending on your preference. Plus, there are many ways to style the shelves, which are different sizes, on your wall, like lining them up in a straight line or mounting them at different heights to create dimension.

The sturdy shelves can each hold up to 40 pounds. The set comes with screws, anchors, and an instruction manual for simple installation. According to at least one shopper, "They're super easy to assemble and I like that you can 'customize' how they look."

They're available in eight neutral colors, including walnut brown and gray. Price varies by color, and many of them are on sale right now. The top deal is the carbonized black set, which is currently 45 percent off.

More than 4,700 customers have given the shelves a five-star rating, saying they look "beautiful" and "elegant" in reviews. One shopper raved, "They are very sturdy and they look great in my kitchen!" And another customer shared that the set of shelves "works great for our limited space."

Ready to refresh your home? For max savings, clip the coupon in the product description before adding the Ygeomer Floating Shelves to your Amazon cart!

