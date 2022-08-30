This Robot Vacuum Is a 'Workhorse' That Keeps Floors 'Spotless' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's 46% Off Right Now

No matter how many times you pull out the stick vacuum to clean a tiny mess, it always feels like a pain — even if you love to have a tidy home. Rather than go through this process over and over again, why not simply opt for a robot vacuum that's designed to do the work for you?

Luckily, you don't have to spend a lot of money to grab a device that's sure to work well. Consider the Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. The robot vacuum cleaner can hit suction speeds up to 3,000 pascals, easily picking up dust and pair hair embedded into the carpet and on hard floors. Thanks to its visual mapping technology, the robot vacuum crafts efficient paths throughout the house — so it won't bump into obstacles or accidentally miss any spots.

The robot vacuum can run for up to 90 minutes before it needs to head back to its charging dock. Users can control the device via voice control or the Yeedi app, which allows you to set schedules and target specific areas around the house. Plus, thanks to a set of sensors, the robot vacuum will automatically increase its suction power when it detects high-pile carpets or extra dirty areas on the floor.

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that it's become "part of the family" and call it a "workhorse." One user who named their vacuums after the Weasley twins from Harry Potter wrote, "Fred and George have not only decreased the hair in our house, but also pick up an impressive amount of dust and kitty litter every time they go to work."

Another five-star reviewer who has toddlers explained that they always have to clean the floor after snack time. They wrote, "I typically have to vacuum daily to maintain the cleanliness of my floors. Since I have purchased this vacuum, I no longer have to worry about cleaning my floors at all!" They also added that "the technology is amazing," and finished off by saying, "If you're looking for a way to keep your floors spotless, this vacuum is it!"

