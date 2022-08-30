Lifestyle Home This Robot Vacuum Is a 'Workhorse' That Keeps Floors 'Spotless' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's 46% Off Right Now “I no longer have to worry about cleaning my floors at all!” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon No matter how many times you pull out the stick vacuum to clean a tiny mess, it always feels like a pain — even if you love to have a tidy home. Rather than go through this process over and over again, why not simply opt for a robot vacuum that's designed to do the work for you? Luckily, you don't have to spend a lot of money to grab a device that's sure to work well. Consider the Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. The robot vacuum cleaner can hit suction speeds up to 3,000 pascals, easily picking up dust and pair hair embedded into the carpet and on hard floors. Thanks to its visual mapping technology, the robot vacuum crafts efficient paths throughout the house — so it won't bump into obstacles or accidentally miss any spots. The robot vacuum can run for up to 90 minutes before it needs to head back to its charging dock. Users can control the device via voice control or the Yeedi app, which allows you to set schedules and target specific areas around the house. Plus, thanks to a set of sensors, the robot vacuum will automatically increase its suction power when it detects high-pile carpets or extra dirty areas on the floor. Amazon Buy It! Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that it's become "part of the family" and call it a "workhorse." One user who named their vacuums after the Weasley twins from Harry Potter wrote, "Fred and George have not only decreased the hair in our house, but also pick up an impressive amount of dust and kitty litter every time they go to work." Another five-star reviewer who has toddlers explained that they always have to clean the floor after snack time. They wrote, "I typically have to vacuum daily to maintain the cleanliness of my floors. Since I have purchased this vacuum, I no longer have to worry about cleaning my floors at all!" They also added that "the technology is amazing," and finished off by saying, "If you're looking for a way to keep your floors spotless, this vacuum is it!" Head to Amazon to get the Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum while it's 46 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.