You Only Have One Day to Get This Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Mop for $100 Off on Amazon
Over the past year and a half, TikTok has become the go-to source for fashion inspiration, beauty hacks, and game-changing home products. The Yeedi Vac Station Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop is one of the latest smart home gadgets to take over the social media platform, with over 15 million hashtag views. And today only, you can get the automatic cleaning device for $100 off at Amazon.
For up to 30 days at a time, this two-in-one robot vacuum and mop will clean your floors and empty the dirt back into the base, completely on its own. Before it begins, the smart device creates a map of your home, which you can edit in the Yeedi app if you want it to steer clear of certain places. It also has floor sensors that distinguish between hard floor and carpet, so it knows exactly where to vacuum and where to mop.
The vacuum has 3,000 pascals of suction power to lift up dirt, dust, pet hair, and other debris from all the surfaces in your home. To use the mop portion of the cleaning gadget, remove the side cartridge and fill it with water, and then place the included cleaning pad on the bottom of the device. It will make its way around your home, wetting the pad and mopping the floor as it goes. The device can run for 200 minutes on a single charge, and it will return to the charging station on its own when the battery is low.
Buy It! Yeedi Vac Station Self-Emptying 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
In a TikTok video with over 326,000 views, @nikandliv.diy purposely leaves crumbs all over their living room to see how well the Yeedi robot vacuum will clean it up. The video shows the user creating a cleaning zone on the Yeedi app, allowing the device to take off and clean the entire space, including under the couch, before returning back to the station.
Amazon shoppers are also raving about the robot vacuum's cleaning abilities. "On the first use, it was able to accurately map my apartment out and get to hard to reach places like under my couch," one reviewer wrote. "It left my floors looking great! The app is super user-friendly. You can schedule the days and times you want it to operate, and it automatically empties the dust bin itself, which is SUPER convenient for mess-free cleaning."
You only have until 11:55 p.m. PT to take advantage of the $100-off deal, so make sure to purchase the viral Yeedi Vac Station Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop before it's too late.
