You Only Have One Day to Get This Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Mop for $100 Off on Amazon

The vacuum has 3,000 pascals of suction power to lift up dirt, dust, pet hair, and other debris from all the surfaces in your home. To use the mop portion of the cleaning gadget, remove the side cartridge and fill it with water, and then place the included cleaning pad on the bottom of the device. It will make its way around your home, wetting the pad and mopping the floor as it goes. The device can run for 200 minutes on a single charge, and it will return to the charging station on its own when the battery is low.