That TikTok-Famous Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Is $200 Off at Amazon

TikTok can be a great resource for information and entertainment, especially if you're into household cleaning hacks. Shoppers on the social media platform love this robot vacuum cleaner that doubles as a mop so much, it's racked up millions of hashtag views, as it makes tidying up their floors more efficient and less painful. And it's $200 off at Amazon right now thanks to a double discount.
For up to 30 days at a time, the Yeedi Vac Max Station Robot Vacuum will clean your floors and empty the dirt back into its dust bag, which is attached to the base, saving you the hassle of frequent trips to the trash can. To set up the two-in-one robot, you'll need to map out your space using the brand's app (which also works with Google Home and Alexa). Once the vacuum learns the areas you want it to go in with its camera-mapping technology, you can create a schedule and see where it's cleaned.
The hardworking robot is designed with a maximum suction power of 3,000 pascals that can pick up any dust, crumbs, pet hair, and dirt on carpet, hardwood floors, laminate, and tile. If you want to use the mop function, simply fill the bottom compartment with water, attach the included reusable cleaning pad, and it will start going over everything except carpet.
Customers on TikTok and Amazon say that the vacuum is a "lifesaver" thanks to its powerful suction and convenient features. "It was strong enough to pick up all my toddlers' droppings as well as pet hair," TikTok user @cherishandfavor said in their review video.
An Amazon reviewer living with eight other family members wrote that the vacuum was an "excellent value and [a] huge time-saver." But they noted that they don't like that they had to pick up small items and wires before turning the vacuum on, and said they needed to remove the mopping pad before the vacuum went over carpets. Even with these small flaws though, the shopper was considering buying the cleaning device again because it "saves me so much time, and the floors look immaculate because I don't have to waste time having to vacuum and mop them constantly."
The vacuum normally costs $550, but you can snag one for $350 when you apply the on-site coupon. There's no end date to this sale, so head to Amazon while the deal lasts.
