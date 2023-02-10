PSA: This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a 'Great Allergy Helper' — and It's 30% Off at Amazon

Are you terribly tired of cleaning the house? We can relate: It's a pain to lug out a heavy vacuum cleaner anytime you need to take care of a mess — especially if your home is overrun with animals and kids.

Give yourself a break by investing in a robot vacuum, like the Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is currently 30 percent off at Amazon. The two-in-one device is complete with a smart mopping system and can hit 3,000 pascals of suction power, effectively scrubbing stains and sucking up dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the 3D obstacle avoidance technology, the device is able to sense and dodge objects — so you don't have to worry about it slamming into furniture.

Once you let the Yeedi loose, it will automatically start mapping the space, creating a home layout that will allow it to clean without missing any spots. Users can control the device straight from the app, or you can link it up to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. When it's fully charged, the robot vacuum and mop can run for up to 110 minutes at a time before heading back to its charging dock.

Amazon

Buy It! Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $244.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this two-in-one device, with users calling it an "amazing cleaning tool" and adding that it's a "great allergy helper." One reviewer said, "I am very impressed with this model and so glad I got it rather than spending three times as much on the bigger name brand ones," while another shared: "Crumbs, dog hair, [and] dirt from [my] hubby's outside shoes no longer reside under my table or in the kitchen."

A third shopper said that they have been "using it almost every day" since purchasing it a month ago. They like that it's "very easy to use" and has a "strong" suction power. Plus, after running the device at night, they wrote that the "next day in the morning the floor is so clean; it really makes my day."

Head to Amazon to get the Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's 30 percent off.

