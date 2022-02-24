Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Thanks to a Double Discount

Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the Yeedi K659 robot vacuum is equipped with two side brushes, a main brush made of silicone, and three levels of adjustable suction power that go all the way up to 2,000 pascals. The vacuum tackles dirt, dust, crumbs, debris, and pet hair, which won't get stuck on the tangle-free main brush. And thanks to its slim profile, the device can clean spaces that are hard to get to like under furniture. Plus, the vacuum is built with a triple filter system that helps prevent dust from getting into the air as it cleans.