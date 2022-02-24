Shop

Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Thanks to a Double Discount

Snag it for $114 while it’s on sale
By Isabel Garcia February 24, 2022 06:00 AM
If you've started putting together a spring cleaning checklist and it already looks overwhelming, here's your chance to make a time-consuming household chore so much easier. A robot vacuum cleaner that Amazon shoppers recommend is on sale, and to make the deal even sweeter, it's at its lowest price yet. 

Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the Yeedi K659 robot vacuum is equipped with two side brushes, a main brush made of silicone, and three levels of adjustable suction power that go all the way up to 2,000 pascals. The vacuum tackles dirt, dust, crumbs, debris, and pet hair, which won't get stuck on the tangle-free main brush. And thanks to its slim profile, the device can clean spaces that are hard to get to like under furniture. Plus, the vacuum is built with a triple filter system that helps prevent dust from getting into the air as it cleans. 

Also worth noting is the vacuum's smart technology, including its built-in sensors that let it move around your home without falling off stairs or bumping into furniture. It connects to the brand's app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant for easy control. Using the app, you can schedule cleaning times and adjust cleaning modes. 

With an 800-milliliter dustbin and a 130-minute run time, the vacuum can cover plenty of ground throughout your home before you have to empty it out. Even better, you don't have to deal with the hassle of recharging it since it'll automatically return to its charging dock when its battery runs low. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yeedi K659 Robot Vacuum, $113.44 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com 

Nearly 2,000 shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating. They say the "really powerful" vacuum "sucks up everything," including "big pellets of dog food, Goldfish crackers, and pet hair." Shoppers are also impressed by how little noise it makes: According to a reviewer, the vacuum is so quiet, their "dogs sleep through it." 

Many customers prefer the Yeedi vacuum to other popular brands too, with one shopper sharing that it even "outperforms" their old Roomba, "especially when it comes to handling pet hair."  

The vacuum normally costs $180, but thanks to a sale and a coupon in the product listing, it's currently discounted to just under $114. There's no end date listed for the deal, so go ahead and snag the Yeedi K659 robot vacuum while it's still on major sale on Amazon. 

