Amazon Is Giving You Just 24 Hours to Snag These Top-Rated Robot Vacuums for Up to 37% Off

For a robot vacuum cleaner with a few more bells and whistles, consider the Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum — and it's still plenty affordable at just $125.99. The K650 uses up to 2,000 pascals of suction power on the highest setting to grab debris and dust, but it's quiet enough that you won't be bothered by it if you're working or sleeping. An extra-large dustbin can hold up plenty of dirt before needing to be emptied, while the battery will last up to 130 minutes before it needs to be recharged. Plus, you'll be able to control the robot vacuum cleaner directly from an app, letting you instantly schedule cleaning times and change the mode.