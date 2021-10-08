Amazon Is Giving You Just 24 Hours to Snag These Top-Rated Robot Vacuums for Up to 37% Off
If you've been holding out on purchasing a robot vacuum cleaner because you haven't wanted to spend an arm and leg, now's the time to snag one thanks to a great deal. Today's Deal of the Day at Amazon includes markdowns on five Yeedi robot vacuum cleaners — with discounts up to 37 percent off.
The most inexpensive robot vacuum featured is the Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum which has been slashed to just $90. The affordable appliance boasts four cleaning modes and can run for up to 110 minutes before it automatically returns to its charging port. Three brushes work in tandem to pick up dirt, dust, and pet dander on both carpet and hard floors, while a set of infrared sensors prevent the bot from colliding into obstacles and falling down a flight of stairs.
"I run this vacuum every morning," one of over 5,000 five-star reviewers shares. "I'm always surprised at how much dust, hair, lint, and dirt this picks up."
Buy It! Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
For a robot vacuum cleaner with a few more bells and whistles, consider the Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum — and it's still plenty affordable at just $125.99. The K650 uses up to 2,000 pascals of suction power on the highest setting to grab debris and dust, but it's quiet enough that you won't be bothered by it if you're working or sleeping. An extra-large dustbin can hold up plenty of dirt before needing to be emptied, while the battery will last up to 130 minutes before it needs to be recharged. Plus, you'll be able to control the robot vacuum cleaner directly from an app, letting you instantly schedule cleaning times and change the mode.
"This vacuum is amazing!" one shopper shares. "It is really powerful and sucks up everything. We have two dogs and two cats and my house has never been cleaner. We have tile, throw rugs, and hardwoods. It works on all of them. Very pleased it didn't get 'stuck' on the throw rugs, like my old Roomba."
Buy It! Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum, $125.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for a robot vacuum that also mops, try the Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop, which has been marked down to just $244.99 — saving you a whopping $105. The vacuum uses 3,000 pascals of suction power to pick up dirt on carpet, wood floors, and tile. As it vacuums, the device also mops at the same time, leaving the floors twice as clean. It'll run for up to 200 minutes before heading back to the charging station and can be controlled via an app.
"I don't know how I lived without one of these," a user says. "After configuring it, I can now just sit back and relax while it does its job. I have one of the previous models and decided to upgrade for the mop, and I was surprised that this guy is actually much more quiet compared to the older model that only vacuums. Now I have two less house chores to do; it's like having a cleaning staff of my own."
Buy It! Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop, $244.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Two other Yeedi models have also been marked down, including the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $349.99 (normally $499.99) and the Yeedi Vac Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Station for $209.99 (normally $299.99). Head over to Amazon now and snag these robot vacuums before these deals are gone for good.
