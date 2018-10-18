Inside the Tennessee Resort Where It's Christmas All Year Round

The Inn at Christmas Place never stops doling out holiday cheer!

Visit in July, and you can still sit around a fully decorated Christmas tree, visit Santa, and sing along to Christmas tunes at this resort, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Every day at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m, like magic, the Glockenspiel in the lobby plays Christmas carols.

The resort is located at 119 Christmas Tree Lane, and even their phone number has a festive ring to it (1-888-HOLY-NIGHT). While the hotel does feature an indoor pool with a hot tub, which may not be the first thing you think of at Christmastime, they’ve made sure to decorate with garland and lights year-round. They even have wreaths and Christmas trees in the business center and on-site gym.

For those who really want to get in the spirit, guests can book the Santa Suite, which brings the magic of Ol’ Saint Nick straight to your hotel room with a fully decorated mantel, evergreens and Santas adorning the space. Guests who book this room are also promised a special present delivered overnight from Santa Claus himself.

As the inn’s website explains, the owners’ hope is that guests will be able to revisit their favorite Christmas memories during every stay. “Maybe you remember baking cookies with your kids or grand-kids or picking out the perfect Christmas tree and cutting it down,” it reads. “What about watching your favorite Christmas movies every year or singing carols to get in the Christmas spirit? Christmas can be defined through family, love, generosity, warmth, hope, excitement, and so much more.”

The inn opened in 2007, and at the time, the owners, say, “We had no idea our guests would be interested in celebrating Christmas with us year round. The truth is, because Christmas encompasses so many things for so many different people, it doesn’t matter when you celebrate Christmas because for the past 11 years we have been Celebrating the Spirit of Christmas Every Day of the Year!”

This famous inn is not the only festive place in the town of Pigeon Forge. Walk outside of the grounds and you’ll find yourself in the remarkable holiday village called the Incredible Christmas Place, which features souvenir shops, bakeries and year-round Christmas cheer.