This Chic Bedside Lamp That Has 13,600+ Five-Star Ratings Can Be Dimmed with Just One Touch, and It's on Sale

Bonus: The Amazon best-seller can also charge your devices

By
Sarah Toscano
Sarah is a writer who's been creating e-commerce content since 2020. She specializes in tech, gaming, and pop culture content, and her writing has been featured in publications such as PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, The Spruce, and more. Sarah earned her Bachelor's degree in American Studies and Creative Writing from Barnard College, and she is currently a graduate student at Columbia University.

Published on September 13, 2022 12:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port
Photo: Amazon

A good bedside lamp is a bedroom essential — it can make or break your nighttime reading sessions and help you illuminate your path when you wake up for a midnight snack, all while adding decorative value to your space.

So, if you think it's time to add a bedside lamp to your bedroom or simply just want to update your current one, you may want to check out the Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Ports and Touch Control, which has over 13,600 five-star ratings at Amazon. The lamp is well-loved by shoppers for its convenient design, and it's marked down to just $27 right now thanks to an additional coupon.

All you need to do to turn the lamp on or off is tap anywhere on its base. Since its entire base acts like a power switch and only a single touch is needed to adjust the light, you'll be able to smoothly transition from your nighttime activities to a restful night's sleep without the struggle and frustrations that can come with trying to click, turn, or pull any finicky switches. A five-star reviewer noted that the lamp's one-touch operation "makes it easier to turn off and on without having to stretch and find the switch." And another shopper, who said the lamp looks ″classy″ raved, "I love how you can delicately touch it and it turns on. You barely have to tap it."

The best-selling lamp doesn't just turn on or off — it's dimmable, too, with a low, medium, and high brightness level. Like the power, the brightness levels are easily adjusted through a tap of the base. Customers love how the dimmable feature gives them control over the ambiance of their space and lets them change the brightness based on what's best for their activities at a given moment. One shopper shared that they appreciate that the lamp's adjustable brightness allows it to "be used as [a] night light or reading light," while an additional reviewer said the "dimmest setting is great for early risings in winter when it is still dark out."

Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port
Amazon

Buy It! Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Ports and Touch Control, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

The convenience of this lamp goes beyond just lighting thanks to the two USB ports located at its base. You'll be able to easily use those ports to charge your phone, tablet, smartwatch, or any other devices while you relax in bed, all without needing to worry about finding an open wall outlet.

A shopper highlighted the inclusion of USB ports and called it their "favorite feature" since it allows them to "conveniently charge" their devices "without needing a power strip or extension cord." As a bonus, the lamp is available in different colors, so you can pick the option that best melds with your room's interior. Also, please note that the lamp does come with a light bulb.

If you're looking for a bedside lamp that can help you streamline both your bedtime and morning routines, consider buying the Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Ports and Touch Control while it's on sale for $27 at Amazon.

