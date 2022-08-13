This 'Weatherproof' Storage Box Is Perfect for Holding Pool Supplies, Beach Chairs, and More

There really isn't such a thing as too much storage space.

Stylish yet functional pieces that help you stay organized indoors and outdoors are always in demand. And when it comes to storing seasonal furniture, customers are loving the extra outdoor storage space from this roomy storage box from Amazon.

The YardStash Outdoor Storage Box is a heavy-duty storage option that's perfect for stashing away your patio cushions and other seasonal items as we near the end of summer. It's a "weatherproof" option thanks to its vinyl tarp cover, which has a seal to keep out rain and snow.

Even though it stands up to inclement weather, the storage box also has a mesh vent to let air circulate, preventing a mildewy surprise come springtime. Plus, the metal poles offer a sturdy hideaway for all kinds of outdoor items. Shoppers say they have stored pool supplies and patio furniture cushions in it, and one reviewer said it "exceeded my expectations for its sturdiness," and added that they "can't recommend this product enough."

Buy It! YardStash Outdoor Storage Box, $129.99; amazon.com

The box is one of the most popular outdoor storage solutions on Amazon, too. It comes in two sizes: medium and XL. Choosing the larger of the two means you get a storage capacity of a whopping 150 gallons — perfect for protecting all your seasonal furniture and accessories over the cooler months.

Shoppers deemed this a "space saver" that's both "sturdy" and "waterproof" with nearly endless uses. A bit of assembly is required, but don't fret — reviewers have said it's "easy to assemble." Putting it together should only take about 15 minutes.

Though the storage box is sturdy and roomy, it's also lightweight, making it portable. So you can easily use it in the summer on the patio to store cushions while you're not using them and when winter arrives, move it off the patio and add your beach chairs, pool supplies, and other warm-weather supplies. They'll stay dry and protected from the elements until spring makes its way back.

As you put away your outdoor furniture for the year, stay organized with the help of this waterproof storage box.

