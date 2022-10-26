This Spiced Pumpkin Candle with 56,000 Five-Star Ratings Is One of Amazon's Best-Sellers — and It's on Sale

“The scent is wonderful and perfect for fall”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on October 26, 2022 04:00 PM

Yankee Candle scented candle
Photo: Amazon

There's something about autumn that makes you want to turn your entire house into a pumpkin patch, whether you're cooking up delicious recipes with the fall-favorite ingredient, carving them into cute or scary Halloween designs, or using them to decorate your front porch. Now, you can make your home smell just like a pumpkin with Yankee Candle's Spiced Pumpkin candle for less.

If you don't want to bake up a pumpkin pie but want your house to smell equally as drool-worthy, all you have to do is light up this popular candle, which is one of Amazon's best-selling candles. Plus, it's on sale for 40 percent off, meaning you can get it for just $17 right now.

Yankee Candle scented candle
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Just like your favorite pumpkin spiced latte, this candle features all of the ingredients in the go-to fall drink, including pumpkin, clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar.

Blended with curated fragrance oils, the premium-grade mineral wax undergoes a special cooling and heating process that results in a mottled effect on the finished candle. The quality paraffin-grade candle has a natural fiber wick that delivers a clean, even burn that lasts up to 150 hours. Each wick is made from 100 percent natural fibers.

The popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and clear, allowing you to see the festive orange wax. In other words, this must-have candle will blend right in with your Halloween decorations, whether you choose to put it in your kitchen, living room, bathroom, or bedroom.

With over 56,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers are raving about the warm and welcoming aroma of this must-have candle. "The scent is wonderful and perfect for fall," one reviewer said. "It's very warm and autumn-like but not overpowering," someone else added.

"I actually catch a whiff of it walking by when it's not even lit," another person said. And when it is lit, the scent is "long-lasting" even after "several uses," one reviewer wrote.

Right now, you can get the Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle for just $17, saving you $11. Other popular holiday scents such as vanilla cupcake, home sweet home, and autumn wreath are also marked down.

If you're looking to make your home as cozy as possible this fall, stock up on more on-sale Yankee Candle scents below.

Yankee Candle scented candle
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Yankee Candle scented candle
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Yankee Candle scented candle
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Candle, $22.51 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

