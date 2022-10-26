Lifestyle Home This Spiced Pumpkin Candle with 56,000 Five-Star Ratings Is One of Amazon's Best-Sellers — and It's on Sale “The scent is wonderful and perfect for fall” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There's something about autumn that makes you want to turn your entire house into a pumpkin patch, whether you're cooking up delicious recipes with the fall-favorite ingredient, carving them into cute or scary Halloween designs, or using them to decorate your front porch. Now, you can make your home smell just like a pumpkin with Yankee Candle's Spiced Pumpkin candle for less. If you don't want to bake up a pumpkin pie but want your house to smell equally as drool-worthy, all you have to do is light up this popular candle, which is one of Amazon's best-selling candles. Plus, it's on sale for 40 percent off, meaning you can get it for just $17 right now. Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Just like your favorite pumpkin spiced latte, this candle features all of the ingredients in the go-to fall drink, including pumpkin, clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Blended with curated fragrance oils, the premium-grade mineral wax undergoes a special cooling and heating process that results in a mottled effect on the finished candle. The quality paraffin-grade candle has a natural fiber wick that delivers a clean, even burn that lasts up to 150 hours. Each wick is made from 100 percent natural fibers. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and clear, allowing you to see the festive orange wax. In other words, this must-have candle will blend right in with your Halloween decorations, whether you choose to put it in your kitchen, living room, bathroom, or bedroom. With over 56,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers are raving about the warm and welcoming aroma of this must-have candle. "The scent is wonderful and perfect for fall," one reviewer said. "It's very warm and autumn-like but not overpowering," someone else added. "I actually catch a whiff of it walking by when it's not even lit," another person said. And when it is lit, the scent is "long-lasting" even after "several uses," one reviewer wrote. Right now, you can get the Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle for just $17, saving you $11. Other popular holiday scents such as vanilla cupcake, home sweet home, and autumn wreath are also marked down. If you're looking to make your home as cozy as possible this fall, stock up on more on-sale Yankee Candle scents below. See More for PEOPLE Shopping: 11 Last-Minute Halloween Decorations That'll Make Your Home the Life of the Party — Starting at $7 Amazon Shoppers Say Their Homes Feel 'Clean and Breathable' While Using This Air Purifier — and It's 42% Off These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Candle, $22.51 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.