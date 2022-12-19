Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Cinnamon-Scented Candle 'Smells Like Christmas' — and It's on Sale Right Now

One of the best parts about the holidays is just how cozy it feels at home, and part of making your home as warm and inviting as possible involves setting the ambiance. The easiest way to do that is with scented candles — and Amazon just put a top-rated option that shoppers say smells "exactly like Christmas" on major sale.

Right now, you can get Yankee Candle's Sparkling Cinnamon scent for a whopping 45 percent off, meaning you can turn your home into a winter wonderland for just $16. The candle is one of Amazon's best-sellers, and it has over 51,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it "smells incredible."

That soul-hugging scent is a result of a blend of high-quality fragrance oils plus real imported cinnamon sticks with a hint of spicy cloves. To get the color just right, the premium-grade mineral wax undergoes a special cooling and heating process that results in a mottled effect on the finished candle.

The bright red finish means that the festive candle also doubles as a holiday decoration, whether you decide to store it in your dining room, bathroom, or bedroom. And the popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and clear, allowing you to actually see the red wax.

Each wick is made from 100 percent natural fibers, and the quality paraffin-grade candle has a natural fiber wick that delivers a clean, even burn that's long-lasting (it can burn up to 150 hours). Yankee Candle recommends keeping the wick trimmed at 1/8 inches at all times. To get the boldest scent, allow the top layer of wax to become a pool of liquid wax.

The candle is one of Amazon's most popular scents, and one reviewer even said it reminds them of a beloved holiday treat: "It's just right and reminds me of my aunt baking with cloves and mixing cinnamon and brown sugar for sticky buns around the holidays."

Another shopper described the scent as "what I think a house should smell like during the holidays" and said that when guests come over, "it's the first thing they mention coming in the door." Plus an additional five-star reviewer confirmed that the "delightful candle" has a "pleasant scent" and "burns for a long time."

If you want to create the coziest home this holiday season, add the Yankee Candle's Sparkling Cinnamon while it's still on sale to your virtual cart ASAP — and if you order now, you can still get it in time for any holiday party. Check out more festive Yankee Candles below.

