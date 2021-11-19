Yankee Candles Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
Whether you're planning on giving your home a festive refresh for the holidays or searching for presents for loved ones, here's an early Black Friday sale you won't want to miss: Amazon just dropped the prices on a bunch of Yankee Candles.
Right now, you can save up to 50 percent on a whole host of candles from the mega popular candle brand, including customer-favorite seasonal scents like Magical Frosted Forest, Frosty Gingerbread, White Fir, and more. On sale in the large 2-wick size, these candles have a burn time of up to 110 hours, so they'll get you in the holiday spirit all season long.
Shop Amazon's Yankee Candle Deals:
- Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Magical Frosted Forest, $24.17 (orig. $29.49)
- Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Frosty Gingerbread, $25.48 (orig. $29.49)
- Yankee Large 2-Wick White Fir, $25.06 (orig. $29.49)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Apple Cider, $21.53 (orig. $27.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Aromatic Orange and Evergreen, $23.48 (orig. $28.29)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Lavender Vanilla, $19.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Sun-Drenched Apricot Rose,$14.74 (orig. $29.49)
The sale also has deals on 22-ounce large jar candles, which have a burn time of up to 150 hours. If you love the crisp smell of hot apple cider, check out the large jar Apple Cider candle that's on sale for $21 and some change. "I've used candles for years and Yankee has to be my favorite brand," one customer wrote. "My favorite smell for my house is Apple Cinnamon so the Apple Cider is an excellent substitute. Needless to say, I'll be buying this candle many more times." And another reviewer said it's a "great holiday scent."
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Apple Cider, $21.53 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for a fresh take on a traditional holiday scent, the Aromatic Orange and Evergreen has notes of citrus, Balsam Cedarwood, and cinnamon. "When I first received this scent as a gift, I was hesitant to burn it as I thought the evergreen would be too strong," one reviewer wrote. "I was so wrong. It is a beautiful light citrus scent with a hint of evergreen that is so subtle. This thing burns forever because it is so large!"
In addition to seasonal scents, the sale is also packed with year-round favorites, like the large jar Lavender Vanilla candle. Normally $28 on Amazon, the 22-ounce candle is just $20 right now. Another can't-miss deal is on the large jar Sun-Drenched Apricot Rose candle, which is on sale for only $15.
These deals won't last long, so head to Amazon to shop the Yankee Candle sale.
