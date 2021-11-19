Yankee Candles Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday

The sale also has deals on 22-ounce large jar candles, which have a burn time of up to 150 hours. If you love the crisp smell of hot apple cider, check out the large jar Apple Cider candle that's on sale for $21 and some change. "I've used candles for years and Yankee has to be my favorite brand," one customer wrote. "My favorite smell for my house is Apple Cinnamon so the Apple Cider is an excellent substitute. Needless to say, I'll be buying this candle many more times." And another reviewer said it's a "great holiday scent."