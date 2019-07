Image zoom

Calling all Yankee Candle fans! Amazon just launched the sale of your dreams in honor of Prime Day.

Yankee Candle slashed prices on over 30 of its candles as part of Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day shopping event. The special sale features up to 40 percent off certain scents exclusively for Prime members. Right now, the brand’s popular large jar candles, which usually retail for around $30 and burn for 110 to 150 hours, are now marked down to just $16 to $24 with deals launching throughout the day.

It’s an excellent time to stock up because the sale features massive savings on summery scents, fall flavors, and classic fragrances you can enjoy year-round. What’s more, every candle is Prime eligible meaning members will also score free, two-day shipping. And if you’re not a member, don’t fret! You can still sign up for a free 30-day trial and shop the sale.

While you can buy all of Yankee Candle’s offerings on the retailer through the brand’s Amazon store, you’ll save time and effort by shopping the complete list of Yankee Candle markdowns below with our favorites from each category listed underneath (be sure to check back here as deals launch throughout the day). Given the brand’s popularity and massive fan following, we have a feeling these deals are going to move fast. Our best tip: Add them to your cart while you can — and get a few extra to pass out as gifts!

Yankee Candle Fall Scents: 40% Off on Prime Day

Classic Yankee Candle Scents: 40% Off on Prime Day

Yankee Candle Summer Scents: 40% Off on Prime Day

Yankee Candle Large Spiced Pumpkin Jar Candle

Pumpkin spice latte fans will love burning this candle come fall. With a combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar, it combines all of the best scents of the season into one cozy and festive flavor.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Spiced Pumpkin, $21.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Yankee Candle Large Lavender Jar Candle

You simply can’t go wrong with this classic and refreshing scent. Burn it whenever you want to indulge in a little relaxing me time, this beauty will instantly make you feel at ease with its calming scent.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Lavender, $26 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Yankee Candle Large Coconut Beach Jar Candle

Light this up and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a relaxing beachside escape. With hints of coconut and Tahitian vanilla, it’s the perfect summer candle to burn whenever you’re in need of a little time away from it all.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Coconut Beach Jar Candle, $14.74 (orig. $29.50); amazon.com