Attention, Yankee Candle Fans! Tons of Popular Candles Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Today

The only thing better than a scented candle? A scented candle on sale.

Yankee candles are currently up to 51 percent off at Amazon, but only for a limited time. The deal applies to the brand's 22-ounce large jar candles, which have a burn time of up to 150 hours and come in seven scents. The least expensive of the bunch is the Balsam & Cedar at $14, followed by Vanilla Cupcake, MidSummer's Night, and Pink Sands at $15 each.

Yankee Candles on Sale at Amazon

If you're not sure which to choose, consider Vanilla Cupcake, which is the best-selling jar candle on Amazon. It has more than 12,000 perfect ratings, with one reviewer calling the scent "delicious," "warm," and "inviting." Many shoppers report gifting the scent to the delight of their recipient, while others are happy to keep Vanilla Cupcake to themselves. "Working from home is just a little bit more pleasant with a candle beside my daily grind," said one reviewer. "It's so pleasing and not overpowering, so I keep it burning all day."

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Vanilla Cupcake, $15.19 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Another great scent to have on hand is Sicilian Lemon, which is fresh and bright. "This lemon scent is very nice in the kitchen to freshen the air after cooking," one shopper said. "I have two cats and though I don't think my house smells like cats, I want to be sure, so having a lemon smell in your nose as you walk in is a good thing," said another.

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Sicilian Lemon, $16.87 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Clean Cotton is another can't-go-wrong scent. It's soft and mild, with white floral notes and a verdant base. One reviewer said it "smells like freshly washed cotton sheets," adding that it's "marvelous" and smells "like a spring day." Another purchased it for someone who doesn't like sweet scents and said, "It was a great gift... [They] really loved it."

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Clean Cotton, $17 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Whatever your scent preference, the Yankee Candle sale at Amazon has options for everyone. This deal won't last forever, so pick up a large jar candle while they're up to 51 percent off. Keep scrolling for every scent option available.

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in MidSummer's Night, $15.19 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Balsam & Cedar, $14.26 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Pink Sands, $15.19 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Bahama Breeze, $15.36 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.