Tons of Fall-Scented Yankee Candles Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
One of the best parts about fall is lighting up deliciously scented spiced candles to make your home feel warm and cozy. If you burned through all your favorites last season, you'll definitely want to head to Amazon right now: The retailer just put a bunch of fall-scented Yankee Candles on sale!
You can score up to 43 percent off tons of Yankee Candles' 22-ounce options in popular seasonal scents like Spiced Pumpkin, Autumn Wreath, Harvest, and Sugared Cinnamon Apple. The large glass jars usually cost $28 each, but for a limited time, select scents are going for as little as $17. More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the large jar candles a five-star rating, with many raving that Yankee Candle products last longer and smell better than cheaper options. Some customers say the candles are so fragrant, they can smell them even when they're not burning.
"Smells fantastic," one wrote. "Throws a pretty strong scent when lit, not overwhelming but noticeable. What's more surprising is that I actually catch a whiff of it walking by when it's not even lit. The pumpkin spice is perfect for fall."
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Spiced Pumpkin, $21.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Yankee Candles are made with paraffin-grade candle wax that has the ability to burn for up to 150 hours. Each one has a 100 percent natural fiber wick that, according to the brand, is "hand selected from over 150 varieties" for quality.
One reviewer, who purchased the scent Autumn Wreath, called it the "perfect embodiment of fall."
"The smell is a perfect blend of clove, leaves and a hint of allspice," they wrote. "Not overpowering just right. My mom happened to be visiting when the package arrived. She has a very sensitive nose yet she loved it so much I'm now ordering her one. My husband also loves it, he's from the Blue Ridge Mountains and said the scent reminds him of autumn up there."
With fall in full swing, now's a good time to stock up on your favorite seasonal fragrances. Below, shop our must-have fall scents from Yankee Candle while they're still marked down on Amazon.
