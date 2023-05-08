More Than 400 Yankee Candles Are on Sale for Mother's Day — but Only for the Next 48 Hours

One of the best parts about spring is the bright sunshine, warm weather, and invigorating aromas. We're talking scents of just-mowed grass, rain on concrete, and our favorite: fresh flowers in bloom.

If you're looking to capture the essence of spring, check out the selection of floral candles Yankee Candle just put on sale. From roses to lilacs to gardenias, these candles smell like walking through a field of flowers, and they're all going for 30 percent off right now — just in time for Mother's Day gifting.

But you'll want to hurry, as the impressive savings on these spring-favorite scents ends on May 10. Make mom smile with one of these discounted floral candles on sale at Yankee Candle, starting at just $22.

Shop On-Sale Yankee Candle

Roses have a reputation for being the flower of choice for Valentine's Day, but they also make a great gift for mom. Yankee Candle's Fresh Cut Roses is made of an intoxicating blend of premium oils with notes of rose, apple peel, green leaf, and citrus that smells as fresh as can be. "If you've ever had a bouquet of roses and buried your nose in the precious petals to get a nice whiff, this candle smells like that, only stronger and better," one five-star reviewer said of the aroma. The candle provides over 110 hours of burn time, so think of it like a bouquet that lasts much longer — a gift that keeps on giving. And right now it's going for just $25.

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses, $24.80 (orig. $31); yankeecandle.com

Inspired by blossoming flowers, the Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms smells just like walking through a grove filled with lavender, white, and deep purple lilacs. The premium-grade mineral wax undergoes a special heating and cooling process that results in a mottled effect on the finished candle, so you can show the purple candle off on your coffee table, bathroom sink, or bathroom for a relaxing mood. It also has a wick that's made from 100 percent natural fiber to deliver a clean, even burn that can last up to 110 hours.

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms, $23.80 (orig. $34); yankeecandle.com

Strolling by a gardenia-filled garden will instantly fill your nose with a strong, sweet fragrance, and now you can have it fill your home with Yankee Candle White Gardenia scent, which only costs $24 during the brand's May sale. Featuring notes of gardenias and peaches, the bright candle screams spring, and the it comes in a large 20-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and allows you to see the sleek white wax, making it a great table decoration, too. It has a long-lasting burn time of up to 90 hours, and shoppers say it "brings spring into the house."

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle White Gardenia, $23.80 ($orig. $34); yankeecandle.com

Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift for Mother's Day, want to freshen up your home, or decorate your end table with something chic and bright, these floral-scented Yankee Candle scents are what your home needs. Shop more discounted candles before the sale ends below.

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine, $23.80 (orig. $34); yankeecandle.com

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender, $34; yankeecandle.com

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Cherry Blossom, $21.70 (orig. $31); yankeecandle.com

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Edelweiss, $21.70 (orig. $31); yankeecandle.com

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Romantic Magnolia & Lily, $21.70 (orig. $31); yankeecandle.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.