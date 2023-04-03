This Top-Rated Yankee Candle Truly Smells Like a 'Warm Summer Night' — and It's on Sale for Only $15

It was a long, dreary, and cold winter, but spring is finally here which means it's the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home decor swap. Nothing elevates and refreshes your space like a scented candle, and on Amazon, there's a top-rated option that shoppers say "smells incredible."

Right now, you can get the Yankee Candle's Midsummer's Night scent for a whopping 51 percent off, making it only $15.

Inspired by the earthy smells of summertime, the warm, fresh scent is a pleasant blend of musk, patchouli, mahogany cologne, and sage. The high-grade mineral wax candle is produced by a heating and cooling process that results in the mottled effect, making it a delightful addition to end tables, bathroom sinks, and coffee tables. The popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and allows you to see the dreamy deep blue wax.

The quality paraffin-grade candle has a 100 percent natural fiber wick that provides a clean, even burn, lasting up to 150 hours. It's one of Amazon's best-sellers and has over 32,000

five-star ratings from reviewers raving about the relaxing and welcoming aroma of this must-have candle.

One five-star shopper simply stated: "One of the best-smelling Yankee candles, in my opinion." An additional reviewer was on the hunt for the scent for months in stores, and finally found it on Amazon. They wrote: "[The candle] smells amazing and puts a little more life in the room."

A third shopper shared that it's "a high-quality candle that packs a welcoming punch," adding, "The moment you light the candle, the room is filled with a lovely aroma that is both calming and uplifting," and that it "is a true representation of a warm summer night."

We don't know how long this deal lasts, so scoop up Yankee Candle's Midsummer's Night while it's on sale for just $15.

