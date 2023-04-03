Lifestyle Home This Top-Rated Yankee Candle Truly Smells Like a 'Warm Summer Night' — and It's on Sale for Only $15 “The moment you light the candle, the room is filled with a lovely aroma” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 09:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon It was a long, dreary, and cold winter, but spring is finally here which means it's the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home decor swap. Nothing elevates and refreshes your space like a scented candle, and on Amazon, there's a top-rated option that shoppers say "smells incredible." Right now, you can get the Yankee Candle's Midsummer's Night scent for a whopping 51 percent off, making it only $15. Inspired by the earthy smells of summertime, the warm, fresh scent is a pleasant blend of musk, patchouli, mahogany cologne, and sage. The high-grade mineral wax candle is produced by a heating and cooling process that results in the mottled effect, making it a delightful addition to end tables, bathroom sinks, and coffee tables. The popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and allows you to see the dreamy deep blue wax. Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle's Midsummer's Night, $15.19 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com This $1,500 Pair of All-Weather Adirondack Chairs Is on Super Sale for $280 at Amazon Right Now The quality paraffin-grade candle has a 100 percent natural fiber wick that provides a clean, even burn, lasting up to 150 hours. It's one of Amazon's best-sellers and has over 32,000 five-star ratings from reviewers raving about the relaxing and welcoming aroma of this must-have candle. One five-star shopper simply stated: "One of the best-smelling Yankee candles, in my opinion." An additional reviewer was on the hunt for the scent for months in stores, and finally found it on Amazon. They wrote: "[The candle] smells amazing and puts a little more life in the room." A third shopper shared that it's "a high-quality candle that packs a welcoming punch," adding, "The moment you light the candle, the room is filled with a lovely aroma that is both calming and uplifting," and that it "is a true representation of a warm summer night." We don't know how long this deal lasts, so scoop up Yankee Candle's Midsummer's Night while it's on sale for just $15. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Amount of Space This Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer Saves Is 'Priceless,' and It's on Sale 'The Bachelor's' Madison Prewett Troutt Shares What She's 'Obsessed' with This Spring More Than 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Bought This Roomba That 'Attacks Dirt' with 'Ferocity' Last Month