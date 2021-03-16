Yankee Candle Announces 2021 Scent of the Year — and It Perfectly Captures What We're All Thinking

Yankee Candle has officially announced their third-ever Scent of the Year — and it's 2021 in a vessel.

Inspired by the country's ever-growing desire to hit the road after a year of being stuck at home, the Yankee Candle 2021 Scent of the Year is named Discovery, the home fragrance brand announced on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fragrance experts brought together a number of scents from around the world, including fruit and spice notes, in an effort to renew "feelings of discovery, energy and connection" after such a tumultuous year. Expect hints of red ginger, starfruit, mango, passionfruit and vanilla spice. The candle is meant to speak to "our intrinsic desire to find an authentic connection," according to a press release.

"We found that people around the globe are craving travel and exploration now, more than ever before," said Anna Whitton, Yankee Candle's VP of Marketing. "Knowing that travel may still be out of reach for many this year, the 2021 Scent of the Year, Discovery, was designed to help people fulfill the universal desire to discover new cultures, make new memories, and embrace new connections from the comforts of their own homes."

Discovery's vessel is wrapped in an illustrated, Moroccan tile-inspired pattern boasting bold shades of pink, orange and yellow, which creates a luminary effect when the candle is lit.

A salmon-colored lid doubles as a coaster you can rest it on while it's burning, and two cotton wicks and a soy-wax blend promote a clean burn.

Image zoom Credit: Yankee Candle

This is the third year the candle company has released a Scent of the Year.

Yankee Candle's Scent of the Year for 2020 was a limited edition smell called Awaken. It was described as a crystalline mineral fragrance, a crisp and simple scent designed to "inspire us to experience the simple beauty of the every day," according to the brand.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Shop Is Selling a Candle Called 'Smells Like My Vagina'

The first Scent of the Year, in 2019, was called One Together, and layered notes of mandarin, nectarine, and sandalwood. It was inspired by "consumers' desire to express their individuality while remaining connected to and embracing the diverse world around us," the brand shared.