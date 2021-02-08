Yankee Candles Are Up to 50% Off on Amazon — but Only for 24 Hours

In the before times, a trip to the mall often resulted in taking an olfactory journey down the candle aisle, uncapping glass jars filled with snickerdoodle- and birthday cake-scented beeswax. That particular experience is not exactly achievable at the moment thanks to masks that not only offer five layers of protection, but also prevent anyone from smelling the scents of sea coral breeze and vanilla clouds.
But for anyone missing those ubiquitous trips to the candle aisle, you can attempt to replicate that sweet, sweet smell in your own home by burning Yankee Candles — which are currently up to 50 percent off during Amazon's Deal of the Day. Six scents have been slashed in price, including Patchouli, Mediterranean Breeze, Café Al Fresco, Eucalyptus, Flowers in the Sun, and Blue Summer Sky. Prices range from as low as $17 to as high as $20.99 for a 22-ounce candle.
The long-lasting candles are said to burn for a maximum of 150 hours, complete with a natural fiber candle wick that enhances the scent. Yankee Candle recommends that the wicks should be trimmed to at least an eighth of an inch at all times. And for best-smelling results, allow the entire top layer to pool into liquid wax to create the biggest and boldest scents.
Amazon shoppers seem to be buying these candles in bulk, especially when they've been discounted, with some of the more popular flavors like the Eucalyptus deemed a best seller, picking up nearly 17,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers have called Yankee Candles "lovely and intoxicating" and note that they "last forever."
"If you're a fan of vanilla cakes, ice cream creams, and puddings, your mouth will be watering from this unbelievable, orgasmic scent which fills several rooms," one five-star reviewer writes of the Café Al Fresco scent. "It's so good I often hesitate to light the candle, knowing that it's going to torture me with its delicious smell. This candle alone has earned Yankee Candle a customer for life."
"Who doesn't love the best candles around?" another shopper shares. "They smell so good you want to eat it! You can even just open the top without lighting it and it still scents a small area." You only have 24 hours to grab one (or two, or three…) of these discounted Yankee Candles before they revert back to their original price. Shop select Yankee Candles up to 50 percent off on Amazon.
