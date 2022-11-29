Lifestyle Home Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Candle 'Smells Exactly Like Christmas Cookies' — and It's Still on Sale It has as burn time of up to 150 hours, too By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Part of getting your home instantly holiday-ready is ensuring that fresh-baked Christmas cookies are readily available. After all, there truly isn't a cozier aroma than the combination of warm cinnamon, spicy nutmeg, and soothing vanilla. Not exactly a baker? Don't worry — you can now convince all of your guests that you are with the Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie, which is on sale at Amazon for Cyber Week. Right now, you can score the popular winter candle for a whopping 46 percent off. The candle's scent instantly creates an oven-fresh aroma, as it features notes of what you'd actually throw together to bake up your favorite tray of cookies, including vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter, and sugar. Blended with curated fragrance oils, the candle's premium-grade mineral wax has a natural fiber wick that delivers a clean, even burn. (It lasts up to 150 hours, so feel free to use it all winter long.) Each wick is made from 100 percent natural fibers, and the 22-ounce jar is made of recycled glass. The snow-white wax paired with its festive red and green label means that this sleek candle also doubles as a decoration, whether you choose to place it on your coffee table, in your bedroom, or in the bathroom. Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With over 51,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this popular candle that "smells exactly like Christmas cookies" is clearly beloved by shoppers. "Reminds me of baking homemade sugar cookies. The scent is really soft and nostalgic," a five-star reviewer wrote. They also added that they've "been burning the candle for around 12 hours a day, for a week, and it barely made a dent in the candle." Along with its very long burn time, the candle retains its strong scent until the end. "Even when it's nearly gone, the scent is just as strong as a brand new candle," another shopper shared. Right now, you can get the Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie for just $17, saving you $14. Other popular holiday scents from Yankee Candle are also marked down right now too, including harvest, salted caramel, and vanilla cupcake. If you're looking to make your home as cozy as possible this winter, stock up on more festive candles before Cyber Week ends. Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Salted Caramel, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Harvest, $18.27 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake, $27.89 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Cyber Week Isn't Over! This Vacuum-Mop Combo That's the 'Best' of Its Kind Is Still $125 Off at Amazon The 116 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks